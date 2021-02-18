Kearny Regional Medical Center relaxes policy for visiting patients

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has relaxed its visitation policy as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the region. The changes were made Monday.
One healthy adult visitor now is allowed per patient. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and must wear a mask and visitor badge for the duration of their visit.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Extenuating circumstances for additional visitors will be allowed on a case-by-case basis, including Comfort Cares patients.
The Emergency Room remains closed to visitors unless medically necessary.
For more information, visit kearneyregional.com or call 308-455-3600.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.