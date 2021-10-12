Kearny Public Schools panel reviewing district’s health standards

Language pertaining to tobacco will be updated to include vaping and general substance abuse.

Board President Kathy Gifford recognized that the K-12 curriculum is typically reviewed every seven years. It’s been nine years since the health standards were reviewed, she said.

“We really based it off our last standards. Everything we have done so far has really been driven by what we previously have done,” Feusner said. “We just took our basic standards we have had for years and really just identified how we are teaching that throughout and what we have been doing for many years. We are currently not looking and we did not look at any of the current standards that have been discussed at the state level with our committee board.”

Board member Alex Straatmann recommended that once the standards are presented to the board that the board members be given a month to review it, share it and be transparent with the public.

“I really want people to feel comfortable at the board level so it’s not something we did on a Wednesday in a committee meeting and voting on it on Monday,” he said.