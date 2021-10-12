Kearny Public Schools panel reviewing district’s health standards

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools administrators gave the KPS Board of Education an update Monday about the district’s health standards curriculum revision process.
Dr. Chelsea Feusner, PreK-5 education director, and Melissa Herrmann, 6-12 education director, gave a presentation at Monday night’s meeting about the work the KPS Health Education Committee has done so far to revise the current curriculum.
The committee is comprised of teachers from grades K-12 as well as physical education teachers, guidance counselors and other disciplines. The committee evaluated the current standards, how they are implemented and if they need to be adjusted. Once they finalize the standards, they will present the proposal to the KPS Board of Education for approval.
One of the items the group wanted to identify across K-12 was the five health standards, including human growth and development; nutrition and physical education; social, emotional and mental health; injury prevention and personal safety; and substance abuse prevention.
They also want to identify what is being taught in each grade level. They plan to make adjustments as needed. The examples Feusner gave was moving seat belt safety from second grade to first grade or nutrition from fifth grade to fourth grade.
The committee recommends some of the standards that are currently being taught in fifth grade be moved to the middle level, and videos that are taught in fifth grade be returned to the practice of being shown in the fourth grade. They plan to pay special attention to social, emotional and mental health standards to align with nationally accepted curriculum.
Language pertaining to tobacco will be updated to include vaping and general substance abuse.
Board President Kathy Gifford recognized that the K-12 curriculum is typically reviewed every seven years. It’s been nine years since the health standards were reviewed, she said.
“We really based it off our last standards. Everything we have done so far has really been driven by what we previously have done,” Feusner said. “We just took our basic standards we have had for years and really just identified how we are teaching that throughout and what we have been doing for many years. We are currently not looking and we did not look at any of the current standards that have been discussed at the state level with our committee board.”
Board member Alex Straatmann recommended that once the standards are presented to the board that the board members be given a month to review it, share it and be transparent with the public.
“I really want people to feel comfortable at the board level so it’s not something we did on a Wednesday in a committee meeting and voting on it on Monday,” he said.
During the public comment period, three community members who spoke against comprehensive sex education curriculum thanked Feusner and Hermann for their work on the standards. However, Jason Martinez expressed his disappointment that community members and parents have not had a chance to have a “public sit-down session” with the board on the matter.
Also during the meeting, KPS Director of Finance Dr. Chris Loofe notified the board of a budget adjustment. After submitting the budget following September’s board meeting, Loofe was made aware that there was an error in the levy formula within the document.
The special building fund went from $3 million to $2,937,643, a reduction of $62,357. There is no change to the preliminary tax request.
“It is just a levy number correction,” Loofe said.
Errors in the estimated tax levy reduced the general from $1.05 to $1.024. The bond fund changed from $.17303 to $.171032. The total was adjusted from $1.22 to $1.19. The correction will reduce the tax levy within the community, Loofe said.
The error was on the state’s document and in the formula, Gifford clarified. Loofe reported that a number of school districts shared similar concerns.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the employment of Holli Engelhaupt as a FTE Sixpence toddler program teacher at Kearney Education Center beginning Nov. 8.
- Appointed Kathy Gifford as the voting delegate for KPS Board of Education at the 2021 Nebraska Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.