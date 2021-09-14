Kearney's ZooZeum closing; volunteers to take many animals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The average length of stay here was two hours,” Sikes said.

He said closing the ZooZeum won’t end his animal experience. He plans to be a part of the Nebraska Wildlife Experience, and will share details about that endeavor in the future.

But first he needs to close the ZooZeum, a process that will be complicated, mostly because of the assorted animals housed there.

When news broke on the internet that the ZooZeum is closing, he said, quite a number of people volunteered to care for the animals.

But it’s not as simple as adopting a puppy at the pound.

“The reason I was so detailed about the animals is you can’t just open the back door and have an animal garage sale,” he said.

Satisfying an animal’s physical needs for food and the right kind of environment is one thing, but the origins of animals also is important. Some animals might be a protected species, or they might be on loan to the ZooZeum, so they have to be methodically handed out or headed back to where they came from, Sikes said.

He said having the ZooZeum will be a memorable experience, not just because of the animals, but also the assorted people who helped keep the attraction open.