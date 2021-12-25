Kearney's YMCA honored to make many merry deliveries

KEARNEY — Never underestimate Santa Claus or the Kearney Family YMCA.

Y leaders expected to collect about 50 gifts from members and staff for needy families as part of its new Making Christmas Bright program. Instead, they collected 400.

It was such a success that it will become an annual Christmas tradition. “We want to do this every year,” Dillon Nelson, membership services manager, said. “It was really cool to see so much generosity.”

Not bad for a project that began with a simple giving tree.

One Saturday in November, Nelson and Ray Longoria, the Y’s CEO, kicked around ideas for a promotion for new members. They decided to hang gift tags on a tree and waive a month’s membership fee for new members who took a tag and purchased a gift for the person whose name was on it.

Longoria then went a step beyond that. Working with Kearney Public Schools counselors, he collected names of families who are enduring tough times and would appreciate a bonus from Santa this year.