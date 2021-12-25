Kearney's YMCA honored to make many merry deliveries

KEARNEY — Never underestimate Santa Claus or the Kearney Family YMCA.
Y leaders expected to collect about 50 gifts from members and staff for needy families as part of its new Making Christmas Bright program. Instead, they collected 400.
It was such a success that it will become an annual Christmas tradition. “We want to do this every year,” Dillon Nelson, membership services manager, said. “It was really cool to see so much generosity.”
Not bad for a project that began with a simple giving tree.
One Saturday in November, Nelson and Ray Longoria, the Y’s CEO, kicked around ideas for a promotion for new members. They decided to hang gift tags on a tree and waive a month’s membership fee for new members who took a tag and purchased a gift for the person whose name was on it.
Longoria then went a step beyond that. Working with Kearney Public Schools counselors, he collected names of families who are enduring tough times and would appreciate a bonus from Santa this year.
“We planned to make sure the family’s wish list was taken care of,” Nelson said. “This was a time of year where families could use a little extra bump of holiday cheer and kindness. After that, if we had any extra gifts, we would select a school and a classroom to surprise the kids with them.”
A glut of gifts
The Y posted wish lists for five families on Nov. 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving. It chose that date so shoppers could take advantage of Black Friday deals. Within a week, the program took off like Santa’s sleigh.
Current members, who received no personal benefit from being involved, plunged in. The Y’s pickleball players adopted one family and purchased and wrapped gifts that filled five boxes.
“Every day, we’d walk in and there were more bags of stuff,” Nelson said.
By the time the Dec. 16 deadline rolled around, the Y had collected 400 gifts. “We didn’t anticipate the success of this program,” Nelson said.
Liz Cooley, the Y’s business operations manager, offered to wrap those gifts. Her husband Rob, the Y’s facilities director, wouild play Santa Claus when presents were delivered to schools.
“I just love to wrap presents,” she said. “I did it the whole weekend (Dec. 18-19.) I wrapped 75 for sure, and I wrapped others, some here and there, as they came in.” She didn’t keep count. Along with that, she and Rob and their four children took a gift tag off the tree and bought gifts, too.
Santa delivers
Monday morning, led by Cooley dressed as Santa Claus, the 400 gifts were loaded into the Kearney Family YMCA van and dropped off at counselor’s offices at four Kearney schools: Horizon Middle School, and Central, Bryant and Northeast elementaries. “The counselors got so excited. They all had big smiles,” Liz Cooley, who went along, said.
Santa’s biggest reception came at Northeast because he arrived at lunchtime, when children were in the halls. “He was hauling in gifts, kids were waving, and a couple kids stopped and told Santa what they wanted for Christmas,” she added.
“We had such an awesome turnout from never doing something to this. It was amazing. I hardly have words for it.”
KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards was pleased, too. He said the event proved that the community “truly cares about each other. The YMCA, along with many caring organizations, schools and Kearney citizens, step up every year to provide food, clothing, rent and gifts to families going through rough times. It always warms our hearts to know that the kids will be receiving gifts this holiday. We are proud to play even a small role in that process.”
Santa’s pack also included gift cards for groceries, and one month of free Y membership for any family on the wish list.
“We wanted to give families the oppprtunity to create memories for each other. We know parents will do anything for their kids, so we wanted to do what we could to alleviate the stress,” Longoria said.
“It speaks volumes about our members. We were able to help kids who may have never have gotten a Christmas gift. It was very humbling. We will do this every year.”