Kearney's West 38th Street by Raising Cane's to close temporarily

KEARNEY — West 38th Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue in north Kearney will be closed to through traffic Wednesday.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city of Kearney Utilities Department, in conjunction with Christianson Companies and O’Hara Plumbing.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers located at 3720 Second Ave. will be fully accessible throughout construction.

Plans call for the roadway to reopen by 5 p.m. Oct. 12, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

The city of Kearney recommends that motorists plan ahead to use an alternate route.

