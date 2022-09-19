Kearney's Walk to End Alzheimer's raises half of goal

KEARNEY — Quinten Shaffer, Madison Mishou and Allyson Mercer were up early Saturday for a good cause.

The trio, Kearney High School graduates who attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, were staffing an information table at Yanney Park for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Shaffer’s aunt has dementia. Mishou has a relative who died from the incurable disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The annual event attracted 40 teams and 175 registered walkers. The welcome and opening remarks were delivered by KSNB-TV reporter Kasey Mintz, who lost his grandmother to dementia a few years ago.

“For all of us, this is a deeply personal cause. One day we will have an end to this disease, and we’re going to do it together,” he said.

Mintz noted that six million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 Nebraskans.

Mintz also led the Promise Garden ceremony. It honored those who were walking in memory of a loved one lost to Alzheimer’s, those who are living with and/or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and those who are walking in support of the cause.

“Someday, we will see someone wearing a white flower as the first survivor of Alzheimer’s,” he said. “One day we will have an end to this disease, and we’re going to do it together.”

UNK students Piper Porter, 18, and Kinzee Derr, both from Harvard, Nebraska, were among the walkers. Derr has lost three grandparents to the disease.

Sister Mary Florence, a member of the religious order that owns Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney, was there with an enthusiastic group of walkers, including children.

A group from Kearney’s First United Methodist Church included Kathy Gosch, Lynda and Roger Francis, Bob and Eve Green and their daughter Vicki. Eve Green’s brother has Alzheimer’s. Church members raised $1,000 for the cause. “We know a lot of people who have Alzheimer’s,” Gosch said.

Kearney neighbors Ken Frasier and Mel Leffler walked, too. Frasier, whose son has dementia, was walking in the event for the fourth time.

Nancy Hoschler of Holdrege, who has lost a relative to Alzheimer’s, was again one of the event’s biggest fundraisers. She raised $2,000.

The event raised just under $28,000 of its $48,000 goal.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15. Send them to act.alz.org/kearney or mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 143, Kearney, NE 68848.