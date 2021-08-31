 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Walk To End Alzheimers planned at Harmon Park
0 Comments
top story

Kearney's Walk To End Alzheimers planned at Harmon Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s starting at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave.

The event will include food, activities, a drawing, a short program at 1:45 p.m. and the walk in the park, which starts at 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The program will recognize loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s disease, those currently suffering from or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and people who seek a cure for this incurable disease.

The goal is $62,000. As of Monday, 93 people have signed up to walk, including 21 teams of walkers.

For more information, visit alz.org/nebraska; contact Cassie Larreau-Bailey at cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org or call 308-520-3146.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News