Kearney's Walk To End Alzheimers planned at Harmon Park

KEARNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s starting at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave.

The event will include food, activities, a drawing, a short program at 1:45 p.m. and the walk in the park, which starts at 2 p.m.

The program will recognize loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s disease, those currently suffering from or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and people who seek a cure for this incurable disease.

The goal is $62,000. As of Monday, 93 people have signed up to walk, including 21 teams of walkers.

For more information, visit alz.org/nebraska; contact Cassie Larreau-Bailey at cjlarreau-bailey@alz.org or call 308-520-3146.