Kearney's Vickie Schaepler keeps Nebraska connected to its Japanese history

In December 2019, the Japanese Hall building was loaded and driven to Gering.

“When the movers went to move the building, they just said it was a very solid building — well-built considering the time,” Schaepler said.

The Japanese Hall was renovated with intentions to keep the design as close to the original as possible, though some areas are still being improved.

“A lot of this history would have been gone,” said David Wolf, the Legacy of the Plains director. “Whether it’s the artifacts, whether it’s the stories — which I think is almost more important than the artifacts — but a lot of this stuff would have been gone if it wasn’t for this project and Vicki and the crew that she’s assembled.”

The goal is for the hall’s exhibits to reopen this summer. The exhibits are named Sojourners to Settlers, Building of Family and Community, WWII, From the Camps to New Beginnings, Home in the High Plains and the Legacy Continues and Gaman.

“I’ve had the opportunity to share this history a lot, but I’m hoping other people will take up that banner, too,” Schaepler said. “This Japanese Hall Project is truly a dream come true.”