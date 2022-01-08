Kearney's Vickie Schaepler keeps Nebraska connected to its Japanese history

KEARNEY — Gaman is a Japanese term that means “enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience and dignity.” For Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, “the seemingly unbearable” was letting Nebraska’s Japanese history fade.
Schaepler, 69, received a commendation signed by the Japanese minister of foreign affairs for saving Nebraska’s Japanese Hall. She hopes for the hall to reopen this summer at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.
The Kearney resident’s mission began in 2012 when she heard the Japanese Hall building in Scottsbluff might be sold.
“The Japanese really embrace their ancestors,” Schaepler said. “This project is important to remember their contributions and how long the Japanese have been in Nebraska. There is no other place in Nebraska that gathers history like this for the Japanese.”
In 2015, Schaepler, the Western Nebraska Young Men’s Association, Ian Kia and Friendly Circle presented a proposal to move the building to the Legacy of the Plains Museum.
The groups started a soft pledge drive in 2016 to evaluate interest in saving the hall. The $50,000 goal was surpassed by $25,000. Now, it has become a nearly $700,000 project.
When word spread, the consulate general of Japan visited Scottsbluff, and in 2019, Schaepler traveled to Japan with 10 Japanese American officials through the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Japan really values their relationship with Nebraskans agriculturally,” Schaepler said. “They see it as another bridge to the United States.”
Schaepler is connected in many ways to Nebraska’s Japanese history.
Her mother’s parents came from Kumamoto Prefecture, which is Hastings’ Japanese sister city, and her father’s parents came from Shizuoka, which is Omaha’s Japanese sister city.
Her family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1900s. Her ancestors worked on the railroad, farmed, served in World War II and helped those in internment camps. They also employed many Japanese while running the Eagle Café in Scottsbluff from 1912 to 1967.
When the restaurant closed, Schaepler’s family moved to Kearney, where she attended middle and high school. She later got her bachelor’s in sociology and criminal justice at Kearney State College and her master’s in counseling at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She married and remained in Kearney, but she never lost touch with her western Nebraskan origins.
Her grandfather was among the Issei - or first generation - members who built the Japanese Hall in 1928. Since then, it’s been a cultural location for theater productions, Japanese movie showings, education, sports and poetry clubs, celebrations and religious gatherings.
Schaepler collects stories about Japanese leaders in Nebraska, the fight for citizenship, World War II and internment camps.
“Even though there were bad things about the prejudice, there were also a lot of good things,” Schaepler said. “People forget about the enlightened legislators who changed the law so Nebraska could accept interracial marriage.”
Schaepler is a member of the Buffalo County Historical Society Board, the Kearney Area Community Board, U.S.-Japan Council, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Family of Christ Church and a past member of the History Nebraska Board of Trustees.
The Japanese Hall project is supported by the Peter Kiewit Foundation, the Roote House Studio, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and many Japanese families and volunteers.
For 10 years, George Behringer served as the honorary consul general of Japan for Nebraska, and he continues to support the Japanese Hall Project.
“Vickie is a hard person to say no to because you know how hard she’s working, making this happen,” Behringer said. “We have a lot of volunteers from the eastern part of the state, and the western part of the state. And I consider Kearney the middle part of the state, so we’ve got the whole state covered.”
In December 2019, the Japanese Hall building was loaded and driven to Gering.
“When the movers went to move the building, they just said it was a very solid building — well-built considering the time,” Schaepler said.
The Japanese Hall was renovated with intentions to keep the design as close to the original as possible, though some areas are still being improved.
“A lot of this history would have been gone,” said David Wolf, the Legacy of the Plains director. “Whether it’s the artifacts, whether it’s the stories — which I think is almost more important than the artifacts — but a lot of this stuff would have been gone if it wasn’t for this project and Vicki and the crew that she’s assembled.”
The goal is for the hall’s exhibits to reopen this summer. The exhibits are named Sojourners to Settlers, Building of Family and Community, WWII, From the Camps to New Beginnings, Home in the High Plains and the Legacy Continues and Gaman.
“I’ve had the opportunity to share this history a lot, but I’m hoping other people will take up that banner, too,” Schaepler said. “This Japanese Hall Project is truly a dream come true.”