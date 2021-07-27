Kearney's Trails & Rails' Batenhorst earns Heritage Hero Award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Batenhorst diligently works to have a plan for all of the items, but also on how the rest of the volunteers can help the society’s incoming inquiries and organization of items.

“She knows what each of the volunteers’ strengths are, so she can easily provide projects that suit their interest,” Speirs said.

The new, larger space has allowed BCHS to spread out the collection and make it more organized. Batenhorst has assumed responsibility and made it easier to help museum guests while preserving the vast history of Buffalo County.

Elaine also volunteers regularly with the Kearney Literacy Council.

“She helped convert one of the historical society’s small covered wagons into a lending library and partnered with the Kearney Literacy Council to provide books. Soon, with the help of an Eagle Scout, it will be placed outside on a concrete pad with benches so the neighborhood can enjoy it, as well as our guests,” Speirs said.

Another one of the society’s members recently submitted a nomination for Elaine for ther BCHS Volunteer of the Year Award. Here is what he had to say about her: