Kearney's Trails & Rails' Batenhorst earns Heritage Hero Award

KEARNEY — Longtime member of the Buffalo County Historical Society Elaine Batenhorst has been presented with the Heritage Hero Award for 2021 from History Nebraska.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions for preserving and expanding interest in Nebraska history.
Batenhorst is the Buffalo County Historical Society and Trails & Rails Museum’s main archive volunteer. The museum recently expanded and opened Phase I of the Family History Center, which was purposely designed to house the Buffalo County archives with room for future growth.
Batenhorst convinced her husband, Mike, to assist and she coordinated many volunteers to move the archival material from the former archive building, as well as from every nook and cranny of each additional building at the Trails & Rails Museum campus.
According to her nomination, Batenhorst easily has averaged more than 20 hours per week volunteering for the last several years.
“She even takes projects to work on while she is snowbirding,” said Dan Speirs, who wrote Batenhorst’s award nomination for the historical society.
“Elaine always has a smile on her face and is eager to help anyone who walks in the door looking for Buffalo County information,” Speirs said.
Between helping do research for guests in person and via email and on the phone, Batenhorst has been organizing all the material in the museum’s new space. On top of that, there are always new items being donated that need assimilated into the space.
Batenhorst diligently works to have a plan for all of the items, but also on how the rest of the volunteers can help the society’s incoming inquiries and organization of items.
“She knows what each of the volunteers’ strengths are, so she can easily provide projects that suit their interest,” Speirs said.
The new, larger space has allowed BCHS to spread out the collection and make it more organized. Batenhorst has assumed responsibility and made it easier to help museum guests while preserving the vast history of Buffalo County.
Elaine also volunteers regularly with the Kearney Literacy Council.
“She helped convert one of the historical society’s small covered wagons into a lending library and partnered with the Kearney Literacy Council to provide books. Soon, with the help of an Eagle Scout, it will be placed outside on a concrete pad with benches so the neighborhood can enjoy it, as well as our guests,” Speirs said.
Another one of the society’s members recently submitted a nomination for Elaine for ther BCHS Volunteer of the Year Award. Here is what he had to say about her:
“When someone needs to find a long-lost piece of sheet music or becomes overwhelmed while trying to make sense of the system in the Trails and Rails archives, when a member of the public needs help finding out about an ancestor or when no one else seems to be available to cover a shift at the museum, Elaine Batenhorst is always a good choice to ask for help.