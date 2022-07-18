Kearney's Tim Higgins stepping down at Runza, but not sports

KEARNEY — Tim Higgins is retiring from Runza, but he plans to remain engaged in sports and community affairs.

“I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done and I’m sure I’ll be around,” Higgins said about his retirement plans.

He is known as one of Kearney’s leading sports boosters. Among major projects he supported were installing Field Turf at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Foster Field and at Kearney High School’s Joe Greeno Field.

He said he also intends to remain an active volunteer. He’ll be umpiring behind the plate at this weekend’s state Little League championships at Patriot Park.

He said stepping down at Runza would make it easier to stay active in sports. After 40 years with Runza, he said his final day will be July 31.

Higgins got his start with the company at age 19 in Lincoln. He came to Kearney in 1997 to open and manage the north Runza. He became managing partner of Kearney’s two Runza locations.

He said the two Kearney restaurants outperformed expectations, and that, pre-pandemic, they ranked in the corporation’s top 10.

“We’ve had a lot of success in Kearney,” he said.

Runza built its north location at 325 W. 39th St. on a tract the city of Kearney had charted for a fire station.

“When we opened here we exceeded our expectations by four times what we thought we would do,” Higgins said.

Coping with COVID meant closing the restaurants’ dining rooms. That put a crimp in business, but he said the Runzas are rebounding. The south Runza is at 815 E. Second Ave.

Higgins said in a press release Monday that after arriving in Kearney, he realized the importance of community involvement.

“I had a son starting kindergarten.”

Higgins and his wife, Sue, have three children: Nick, 30; Katie, 26; and Cal, 19. All three are Kearney High School graduates.”

Higgins began his community service as a PTO member and president at Northeast Elementary. Later he was elected to the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education and served from 2000-2018, including a term as president. Later he stepped down and joined the Buffalo County Board in 2018.

“I was looking for a change. I think it’s fair that other people have a chance to run for the school board,” he said. “I’m going on my second term (on the county board) in November. It’s like running a business. There are a lot of good people.”

During his term on the KPS Board Higgins and Runza took over the concessions at UNK sports. After 25 years, he’s still a familiar face at sporting events.

“Working seven days a week, 362 days a year takes its toll on a person,” Higgins said in his retirement announcement. “The time has come for me to step away from Runza.”

The current management team and staff will continue to handle the daily operations. Ownership will transfer to the Runza National Corp.

He said he looks forward to enjoying more time with Sue, and their children and grandchildren. “I have been very blessed to be a part of Kearney and I am excited to see what my next adventure will bring.”