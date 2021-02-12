Kearney's The World Theatre nearly ready to reopen after completing major renovations

It was March 15, 2020, when the World sold its last ticket — “Little Women” — before closing for the pandemic. The capital campaign continued, but the World had to scramble to cover continuing expenses, such as payroll. The organization raised some money with a pop-up drive-in theater at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and shared some of the proceeds with other area nonprofits.

World Theater Executive Director Bryce Jensen said the pop-up kept the World’s name in front of fans and was an opportunity to screen some old drive-in theater favorites such as “Grease, “Goonies,” “Independence Day” and “E.T.”

Jensen said the World might open a pop-up drive-in again this summer.

Orr said plans are coming together for motion pictures in a few weeks. He anticipates seating will be limited for social distancing, and other efforts will be made to ensure safety for the audience.

He said it’s excited to dust off the theater and get ready to switch on the projectors.

“We’re planning to show movies in March. We’ll probably do private rentals and parties for people who donated for the balcony,” he said. “It’s exciting. Things seems to be going better around town. We want everyone to be safe, but the world must go on.”