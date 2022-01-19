Kearney's The Solid Rock packs up, prepares for a brand new chapter

KEARNEY — The Solid Rock shelves are nearly empty. Gift items are gone from its gutted northwest corner. Signs indicate that most merchandise is 60% off.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, The Solid Rock will close for the last time at 2010 Central Ave. In early February, it will begin a new chapter in its 46-year history when it reopens adjacent to the Good Evans restaurant at 1010 Third Ave.

Linda Muhlbach, who owns the store with her husband Dan, said the actual opening date will depend on how quickly everything — the books, plaques, pictures, inspirational signs, jewelry, decor and leather bags — can be moved, unpacked and displayed again.

The new store will be about two-thirds the size of the current one. “We went through and boxed up everything we wanted to fit in there,” Muhlbach said Tuesday as her staff members filled boxes outside her office.

“We’ll have fewer categories than we do now, but when I bought the store, I narrowed it down to what people want. We won’t be missing out on anything,” she said. Best of all, she said, the new site will offer expanded, more convenient parking.

The internet has changed the book business with many people now purchasing books online, she said.