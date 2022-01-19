Kearney's The Solid Rock packs up, prepares for a brand new chapter

KEARNEY — The Solid Rock shelves are nearly empty. Gift items are gone from its gutted northwest corner. Signs indicate that most merchandise is 60% off.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, The Solid Rock will close for the last time at 2010 Central Ave. In early February, it will begin a new chapter in its 46-year history when it reopens adjacent to the Good Evans restaurant at 1010 Third Ave.
Linda Muhlbach, who owns the store with her husband Dan, said the actual opening date will depend on how quickly everything — the books, plaques, pictures, inspirational signs, jewelry, decor and leather bags — can be moved, unpacked and displayed again.
The new store will be about two-thirds the size of the current one. “We went through and boxed up everything we wanted to fit in there,” Muhlbach said Tuesday as her staff members filled boxes outside her office.
“We’ll have fewer categories than we do now, but when I bought the store, I narrowed it down to what people want. We won’t be missing out on anything,” she said. Best of all, she said, the new site will offer expanded, more convenient parking.
The internet has changed the book business with many people now purchasing books online, she said.
“We’ve cut back a bit, but we will continue to have a good selection. I love books, especially Christian books. That’s one reason I bought the store,” she said.
Muhlbach expects that customers both old and new will happily adjust to the new store site. “We’ve been telling people we’re moving since October, and since the biggest time of our year is November and December, we strategically planned the move,” she said.
The move has been posted on social media and e-mail, too. “I feel like we’ve gotten the word out,” she added.
She is not reducing her eight-person staff, either. She calls her employees “a blessing.”
The Muhlbachs have faced a lot of challenges since purchasing the store in January 2019, including two floods in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. When COVID hit, she closed the doors for a few months, furloughed her staff members and worked alone, doing all the ordering, delivering and carrying orders out to people waiting in their cars.
Customers were waiting when the store reopened in June 2020.
“We have people every week who say, ‘We’re so glad you’re open,’ We’re a destination. Having a place where you can see the product and buy it is worth a lot,” Muhlbach said last fall.
She has planned the layout of the new store with a friend, Roxie Hinrichs, owner of Organization Rox, a Kearney business that reorganizes, cleans out and more. She said Hinrichs measured out “to the inch” where everything will go in the new location.
Starting Tuesday morning, when the movers begin transporting the goods to that new address, Muhlbach and Hinrichs will direct the adventure. The Solid Rock staff will open the boxes, unpack and get set up. “That will take the next one to two weeks, hopefully,” Muhlbach said.
There will be grand-opening festivities, but no date has been set. She may wait until spring when the weather is warmer.
Muhlbach will miss downtown and her business neighbors on Central Avenue, but she said customers seem excited about the move. “What I hear the most, on a daily basis, is, ‘Oh, good. I can never find parking in front of your store,’” she said.