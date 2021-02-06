Kearney's The Food Truck will hopefully roll out soon

KEARNEY — The Food Truck business’ actual food truck is decorated with multi-colored flags of many nations and sits behind The Food Truck restaurant at 3324 Second Ave.

The truck is blocked by a snowbank now, but it has been parked for more than a year.

Business owner Michael Park usually is out and about with the truck from April through October. In recent years, he’d served breakfast and lunch at the restaurant, and take the truck out later in the day.

However, the small dining room is closed — he provides take-out meals and plans to expand delivery services in the next week or so — and the truck was parked throughout 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So I do a lot more catering, have expanded my baking and doing fun evening meals to keep my doors open,” Park said.

The evening meals usually are served family style and can be almost anything. A recent one featured seafood lasagna and he plans to set up a smoker soon to offer smoked meat options.

“It’s just not worth opening up,” he said about why tables and chairs remain stacked in a front corner of the Kearney restaurant’s dining room.