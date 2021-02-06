 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's The Food Truck will hopefully roll out soon

Kearney's The Food Truck will hopefully roll out soon

{{featured_button_text}}
The Food Truck

The Food Truck business’ actual truck, painted black and decorated with colorful flags of the world, was idled throughout 2020 due to COVID-19. Owner Michael Park usually serves food from the truck from April to October.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Food Truck business’ actual food truck is decorated with multi-colored flags of many nations and sits behind The Food Truck restaurant at 3324 Second Ave.

The truck is blocked by a snowbank now, but it has been parked for more than a year.

Business owner Michael Park usually is out and about with the truck from April through October. In recent years, he’d served breakfast and lunch at the restaurant, and take the truck out later in the day.

However, the small dining room is closed — he provides take-out meals and plans to expand delivery services in the next week or so — and the truck was parked throughout 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So I do a lot more catering, have expanded my baking and doing fun evening meals to keep my doors open,” Park said.

“Five Faces of COVID”

Take-out orders are handled at the restaurant’s front window. Above it is “Five Faces of COVID” artwork done by owner Michael Park’s wife, Ann Marie.

The evening meals usually are served family style and can be almost anything. A recent one featured seafood lasagna and he plans to set up a smoker soon to offer smoked meat options.

“It’s just not worth opening up,” he said about why tables and chairs remain stacked in a front corner of the Kearney restaurant’s dining room.

Park hopes pandemic conditions will allow his food truck to roll again sometime in 2021.

For now, take-out service is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and he books special meals for some evenings. The phone number is 308-224-4302 and the menu is posted on The Food Truck Facebook page.

lori.potter@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News