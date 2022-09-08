Kearney's 'terrific people' impress new Good Sam president

KEARNEY — After just five weeks as the new president of CHI Health Good Samaritan, Curt Coleman has already made a key observation: “The people here are terrific,” he said.

Coleman started Aug. 1. He moved here from Davenport, Iowa, where for the last eight years he was president of critical access hospitals for Genesis Health System. Genesis critical access hospitals are small facilities that provide limited outpatient and inpatient hospital services to people in rural areas.

In his new job, he will oversee the 268-bed Good Sam as well as the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. “I thrive on challenges, and working in a place that has the next level of care intrigued me,” he said.

Coleman replaced Mike Schnieders, who retired as president of Good Sam after 12 years at the end of March.

A native of eastern Iowa, Coleman majored in psychology at the University of Iowa. During his last semester, his counselor asked what he planned to do after graduation.

“Counseling,” he said.

“You’ll be listening to people’s problems for eight hours a day,” the counselor said.

Coleman paused. For a few weeks, he pondered his future. He then shifted to the administrative side of health care. “I still wanted to be in a helping profession,” he said. He said he was inspired by his mother, who worked in retail, and his father, a respected supervisor in a meatpacking plant.

After earning his undergraduate degree in psychology, Coleman acquired his master’s degree in hospital and health administration at the University of Iowa in 1991.

He began his career in 1992 as vice president of professional and support services at Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa.

In 1999, Coleman accepted a position at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, where he served as CEO. In 2012, he became the administrator there and at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, in DeWitt, Iowa.

Two years later, he became president of critical access hospitals for Genesis. He oversaw operational and strategic development for those two hospitals as well as Genesis Medical Center in Aledo, Iowa.

As he settles in at Good Sam, he remains acutely aware of the scars that the COVID-19 pandemic left on the health care industry, particularly on nurses and other medical professionals who left the profession as a result. Others retired after lengthy careers. “We’re still recovering from all that,” he said.

But he draws positives from the pandemic, too. “We developed a heightened awareness of disease precautions and infection control,” he said.

In the next three years, he wants to focus on retaining staff, too. “I also want to build on the success we’ve had as a highly reliable organization that a lot of people respect,” he said.

He knows Good Sam will grow as the region’s population continues to age and as Good Sam expands its reach throughout central and western Nebraska and into northern Kansas.

Coleman brings valuable experience in those areas. He led several years of development and construction of a new $36.8 million facility for the Jackson County Regional Health Center, which opened in 2021. During his tenure, Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, made the nation’s top 100 list of critical access hospitals, and in 2019, it earned nursing’s Pathway to Excellence re-designation.

He is also a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Coleman and his wife Judy, a dental hygienist, are settling into their home here. Their blended family includes four adult children and two grandchildren. Coleman relaxes by hiking, bicycling and visiting out-of-town family.

With a grin, the easy-going Coleman said, “I decided not to go into counseling because I didn’t want to listen to people for eight hours a day. Now I listen for 10 hours.”

But he listens happily. “Leading a larger hospital has always been a goal of mine,” he said. “Knowing that Good Samaritan also affords me the opportunity to build relationships with our critical access hospital neighbors makes it a great fit for me.”