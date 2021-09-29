Kearney's Solid Rock to move in February to south Kearney

KEARNEY — The Solid Rock Christian bookstore, which has been located at 2020 Central Ave. since 1975, will move in February to space adjacent to Good Evans Breakfast and Lunch at 1010 Third Ave.

Linda and Dan Muhlbach own The Solid Rock, but the building recently was sold by Bill and Ila Ballou, former owners of The Solid Rock who retained ownership of the building after they retired in 2018.

The building sale became final Sept. 1, Linda Muhlbach said Monday.

“We are not closing,” Muhlbach stressed. “We’ll close for a short period at the end of January to make the move, but we’re excited.”

The new space will be about two-thirds the size of the current store, which sells inspirational books, Bibles and gifts. “We have three storefronts here, so we’ll have one-third less space,” Muhlbach said. The new site will offer expanded, more convenient parking.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said a sliding door will connect The Solid Rock and Good Evans to allow customers to go between the two. She said that Brett and Kristy Weis, who own Good Evans, are “excited” abouth the bookstore plans.

The Muhlbachs purchased the bookstore in January 2019.

One year later, in March 2020, COVID-19 hit.