Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction

Kearney motorists will encounter restricted lanes beginning Tuesday near 11th Street and Second Avenue. Roads could reopen as early as Wednesday, said City Hall. 

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area.

The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will be closed between 11th Street and 12th Street, and the westbound outside lane of 11th Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Third Avenue.

The lanes are expected to be reopened to traffic on Wednesday, depending on weather. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

