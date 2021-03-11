Kearney's S.A.M. Que overcomes flood, pandemic to serve up barbeque

KEARNEY — Neither a flood nor a pandemic could stop food-loving couple Sean and Dawn Cromer of Kearney from opening their barbecue business in 2020.

The Cromers, who own S.A.M. Que and Catering, expanded their food truck and catering business to a restaurant in spring 2020 at 324 Third Ave. in south Kearney, despite going through a flood in July 2019, and holding back their March opening date because of the pandemic.

“We’ve gone through a gamut of things,” Dawn said.

On July 9, 2019, the Cromers expected to begin renovations on their space, a former doughnut shop, but on that same day south Kearney flooded. Three feet of water surrounded the Cromers’ newly purchased building and seeped inside.

The Cromers had to replace the entire north wall of the building.

“That put us behind because every contractor that we had lined up for what we were doing in our remodel had 20 times more work to spread out because everybody needed something done at some point,” she said.

Despite the setback, the Cromers carried on, and were ready to open on March 18. However, on the same day, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued his first coronavirus pandemic health directive, which closed in-dining service in Cass, Douglas and Sarpy counties.