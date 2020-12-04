Kearney's round-up utility bill program has raised nearly $20K so far for community beautification

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney would like to remind all utility customers they can enroll in the “Round-Up Community Beautification Program” and donate a monthly flat amount, or round up their utility bills to the nearest dollar to be used for future community beautification projects.
The city’s monthly utility bills will include the donation automatically each month after customers enroll, according to a city press release. The roundup program began in 2011 and has generated nearly $20,000 to date.
Residents interested in enrolling may call 308-233-3221 or 308-233-3240.
