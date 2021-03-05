Kearney's Rolling Hills Road bridge approach repairs to start

KEARNEY — The bridge into the Rolling Hills Subdivision west of Kearney will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday.
During that time the hike-bike trail intersecting Rolling Hills Road will be removed and a temporary rock trail will be installed, according to an announcement from Wilke Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department.
The repairs are expected to be completed by mid-April.
Motorists and trail users are asked to use caution near the construction area.
