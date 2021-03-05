 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Rolling Hills Road bridge approach repairs to start
top story

Kearney's Rolling Hills Road bridge approach repairs to start

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The bridge into the Rolling Hills Subdivision west of Kearney will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During that time the hike-bike trail intersecting Rolling Hills Road will be removed and a temporary rock trail will be installed, according to an announcement from Wilke Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid-April.

Motorists and trail users are asked to use caution near the construction area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Jobs report shows stimulus urgently needed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News