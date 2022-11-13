Kearney's Restore is still restoring, this time in Florida

Michael O’Brien hasn’t lost his desire to dig deep after disasters.

In October, for the ninth time since he launched Kearney Restore Ministries in 2013, O’Brien headed to a disaster site, this time mangled southwestern Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

With one excavator and one Bobcat skid-steer loader, he worked in Harlem Heights, an underprivileged, unincorporated community of 1,930 people near Fort Myers Beach.

Fort Myers Beach, he said, was “ground zero” for the disaster, but O’Brien said Kearney Restore prefers to focus on quieter areas that may be overlooked by other disaster relief organizations.

Seven days after Ian hit, parts of Harlem Heights were still knee-deep in storm runoff. Many people still had no power, no water and little food.

“It was four miles inland, but it still had flood waters four to five feet high,” O’Brien said. “They had lots of damage, with trees and power lines down everywhere.”

He teamed up with workers from Crisis Relief and Recovery, a State College, Pennsylvania-based relief group founded by two brothers, one of whom is a military veteran. It mobilizes, trains and deploys teams to serve and build communities in crisis.

“We moved a lot of mud and dirt and debris back into wooded areas,” he said.

“CRR needed our skill set and our equipment,” he said, adding that CRR will remain in the area for up to a year to help rebuild.

One day, O’Brien went to Fort Myers Beach and was shocked at what he saw. “I came over the top of the bridge and saw that it was just gone,” he said.

The Lanai Kai, an eight-story hotel on the beach, was ruined, and the boardwalk was no longer standing. Small shops along the boardwalk were destroyed, too.

He saw 50 or 60 shrimp boats that had been yanked from their moorings and piled up in the harbor. “One boat that had been anchored five miles away ended up on a road two miles inland,” O’Brien said.

He stayed in the area for 10 days. “We did the majority of things we could do, but we got to the point where people were using big equipment and running chain saws,” he said.

“So much major disaster relief needs to be done. Mobile home courts will have to be cleared off their foundations with big machinery and hauled off,” he added.

Before he left, officials opened up a new berm road built to get to Sanibel Island. The causeway, the only link from Sanibel to the mainland, had been wrecked in the hurricane.

It was the ninth time Kearney Restore Ministries has responded to disasters since O’Brien and his wife Patrice launched it in 2013. In 2012, they went to Moore, Okla. to do post-tornado clean-up work with Poured-Out Ministries and found 20 other volunteers from Kearney assisting there, too. That gave them an idea.

“We had no idea that effort would lead to this,” O’Brien said. With a motto of “From disaster to hope,” Restore helps clean up after natural disasters of all kinds, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and wildfires. Any and all volunteers are always welcome.

Restore’s work is always free. It relies on donations for support.

In 2014, 40 Restore volunteers went to Pilger to clear debris after the devastating tornado on June 16. They hauled 200 steel posts, four 1,320-foot-long rolls of barbed wire and four skid-steers. They also took three semis, a small trailer and two excavators. Much of the material had been borrowed from or donated by Kearney merchants.

They also took a grill to cook hamburgers, hot dogs and brats for the clean-up workers.

Restore has also helped after disasters in Franklin and Holdrege as well as Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas and Tennessee.

In 2018, Restore volunteers went twice to areas around Panama City, Fla., following Hurricane Michael. Restore also pitched in after the two floods in central Nebraska in 2019.

“No disaster is ever the same,” O’Brien said. “Damage after Hurricane Ian wasn’t as broad as Hurricane Michael, which went 160 miles inland. With Hurricane Michael, there was more wind damage and tree damage. Ian was more of a water event.”

How to donate to Restore Donations, all tax-deductible, can be sent to Restore at the Kearney Area Community Foundation at 412 W. 48th St., Kearney, NE 68845; or directly to Restore, P.O. Box 337, Kearney, NE 68848. Call Mike O'Brien at 308-440-2022, or e-mail restoreministries@charter.net.

O’Brien grew up in Lexington, attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and stayed in Kearney for the next 30 years. He recently moved to Paris, Tenn., to be near his son’s family, but he still works remotely for New York Life in Kearney and returns to Kearney regularly.

Meanwhile, Restore volunteers continue to assist people in central Nebraska with restoration and clean-up projects, but they do so quietly, in the shadows, especially for people on marginal incomes. O’Brien believes that smaller emergencies deserve help, too.