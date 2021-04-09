Kearney's Polar Plunge for Nebraska Special Olympics looking for virtual, in person plungers

KEARNEY — The 2021 Polar Plunge for the Nebraska Special Olympics can be done from anywhere.

Kearney’s plunge will be at 11 a.m. April 17 at Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St. Because of COVID-19, the plunge also may be done anywhere virtually with icy, cold water.

Registration can be done online, and a minimum of $50 must be raised to plunge. All proceeds go toward supporting Special Olympians in Nebraska.

At the live plunge all participants must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Other guidelines are:

- There will be no official check-in. Any cash or check donations can be turned in at the information table.

- There won’t be designated changing areas. Please plan accordingly.

- No prizes will be awarded for costumes.

- There won’t be a post-party. All incentives will be redeemed online and delivered directly to winners in the following weeks.

- Large groups will be asked to split into smaller groups of five.

Plungers participating virtually are asked to share their efforts on social media by tagging Special Olympics Nebraska and using #BeBoldGetCold!

For more information or to register, go to sone.org.