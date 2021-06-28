Kearney's Piñon Market is an American dream come true for owner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After she left rural Mexico for the United States, Piñon spent a few years in Texas before arriving in Kearney at age 23.

One of the first things she did after rolling into Kearney was to find a place to wash clothing and bedding. The laundromat she found was in the strip mall next door to The Cellar Restaurant in north Kearney.

“I saw lots of people going inside,” Piñon said, so she approached the door and asked to talk to the owner. She waited outside until Dick Poston emerged and told her he could meet with her the next day. It was the beginning of Piñon’s 16-year stint at The Cellar.

Piñon has had a variety of jobs since, on assembly lines, in housekeeping and occasionally dipping her toe into retail. Now and then she organized craft fairs and cosmetic sales events, including in Shelton, where she raised her daughter, Nadia.

Piñon said it was a thrill watching her daughter receive so many opportunities as she grew up. Nadia attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and became a cheerleader, said her mom.

“I tell Nadia to be grateful for what you have because nothing comes easy,” Piñon said.