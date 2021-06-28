Kearney's Piñon Market is an American dream come true for owner

KEARNEY — There’s a reason Veronica Piñon’s face looks familiar.
It’s because she’s been around the Kearney area since 1993. These days, she’s the smiling person behind the checkout counter at Kearney’s newest ethnic food and variety store, Piñon Market at 527 E. 25th St. That’s part of the strip mall just east of the Kearney Post Office that once was home to Eileen’s Cookies and a Subway sandwich store.
Piñon Market opened June 19, and still is in soft-opening mode, its owner said.
“There have been so many kind people in my life, and I have to pay it back,” said Piñon as she described the emotional experience of becoming a business owner in her adopted home.
Piñon Market is the American dream come true for its owner, whose poor family in San Luis de la Paz in south-central Mexico centered around her grandfather’s store and the kitchen inside it that her grandmother operated. The couple sold food to shoppers arriving for the market on weekends, Piñon said, and her grandfather ventured into the countryside on weekdays to sell his wares.
It was a hard life.
“How can you learn when you are hungry?” Pi ñ on said. She dreamed of attending college, but instead got her education in the school of hard knocks. She said working with her grandfather planted a seed and made her more outgoing, able to carry on a conversation with almost anyone.
After she left rural Mexico for the United States, Piñon spent a few years in Texas before arriving in Kearney at age 23.
One of the first things she did after rolling into Kearney was to find a place to wash clothing and bedding. The laundromat she found was in the strip mall next door to The Cellar Restaurant in north Kearney.
“I saw lots of people going inside,” Piñon said, so she approached the door and asked to talk to the owner. She waited outside until Dick Poston emerged and told her he could meet with her the next day. It was the beginning of Piñon’s 16-year stint at The Cellar.
Piñon has had a variety of jobs since, on assembly lines, in housekeeping and occasionally dipping her toe into retail. Now and then she organized craft fairs and cosmetic sales events, including in Shelton, where she raised her daughter, Nadia.
Piñon said it was a thrill watching her daughter receive so many opportunities as she grew up. Nadia attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and became a cheerleader, said her mom.
“I tell Nadia to be grateful for what you have because nothing comes easy,” Piñon said.
She began to think seriously about opening a business after meeting Sandra Barrera, a University of Nebraska Extension employee at Grand Island who helps immigrants launch businesses. Barrera introduced Piñon to the Rural Enterprise Assistance Program’s small business loan specialist at the Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons, and she secured start-up financing.
That was the easy part. The hard part was continuing her employment at the Parker Hannifin filter factory while also preparing the store space. Lots of cleaning was necessary, and Piñon had to strip carpet from the floor to pass the health inspection. Piñon’s hands are blistered, but the floor now has a handsome polished concrete look.
Pi ñ on Market stocks many of the fresh produce and products popular in Mexican cuisine. There’s also a section of salsa and sweets, tortillas, spicy nachos and other products that customers expect in a Mexican store: piñatas, chimineas, pottery and cookware.
“Business has been good, but I need to do more promotion and marketing,” Piñon said. “Stores like mine all sell the same thing, but how do you want to treat your customers? I want to be a ‘puente,’ or bridge, and build relationships for life.”