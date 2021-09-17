 Skip to main content
Kearney's Parkwood Lane to see concrete work
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division has announced that concrete work began Tuesday and will be taking place on Parkwood Lane between Loveland Drive and Glenwood Road.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday.

Local traffic will be permitted, but motorists are asked to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

