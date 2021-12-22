Kearney's Park Elementary School students step up for SAFE Center

KEARNEY — Boxes and laundry baskets filled with toothbrushes, towels, canned food and more line the walls of Angela Haussler’s fourth-grade classroom at Park Elementary.
For two weeks, the fourth-grade students at Park have been bringing in items to donate to the SAFE Center in Kearney. When they finished collecting things earlier this week, they had a record number of 717 products to donate to the SAFE Center.
“This class in particular just went above and beyond to really pitch in,” said Park Elementary Principal Chance Waggoner.
Haussler had the idea to start a service project with her students after becoming involved with the AmeriCorps program while attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She initially started the project when she taught at Ravenna Public Schools and continued it after she began teaching at Kearney Public Schools. It is estimated that it is the 10th year KPS has participated in the project.
Haussler receives a list of needed items from the SAFE Center, and she sends out a note to parents notifying them about the plan. Students from both fourth grade classes brought in all the donations.
“We don’t knock on doors. We just bring in our own items,” Haussler said.
The class typically brings in about 300 to 400 items, and Haussler set a goal of 500 this year. Many of the items were necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, baby products and cleaning supplies. They also collected canned food to donate to KPS families in need. Everything is new.
Haussler talked to her students about how while they may feel unlucky sometimes, there are many kids who are going without. The students have learned more about giving than getting during this season.
“My favorite part of this was just being able to get all the stuff to donate. I feel like the more we donate, the more we know how much we care for people in the world that need items,” said fourth grader Al Short.
Haussler and fellow fourth grade teacher, Amanda Reinert, plan to drop off the donations before Christmas to the SAFE Center. This year’s class has set a high bar for future fourth graders, Haussler said.
“These kids get it. They understand what they are doing and what they are doing it for. Hopefully they take that lesson into their future and continue it,” added Waggoner.