Kearney's Park Elementary School students step up for SAFE Center

The class typically brings in about 300 to 400 items, and Haussler set a goal of 500 this year. Many of the items were necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, baby products and cleaning supplies. They also collected canned food to donate to KPS families in need. Everything is new.

Haussler talked to her students about how while they may feel unlucky sometimes, there are many kids who are going without. The students have learned more about giving than getting during this season.

“My favorite part of this was just being able to get all the stuff to donate. I feel like the more we donate, the more we know how much we care for people in the world that need items,” said fourth grader Al Short.

Haussler and fellow fourth grade teacher, Amanda Reinert, plan to drop off the donations before Christmas to the SAFE Center. This year’s class has set a high bar for future fourth graders, Haussler said.

“These kids get it. They understand what they are doing and what they are doing it for. Hopefully they take that lesson into their future and continue it,” added Waggoner.