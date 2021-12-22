 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska at Kearney
Kearney's Park Elementary School students step up for SAFE Center
0 Comments
featured top story

Kearney's Park Elementary School students step up for SAFE Center

  • 0
Fourth grade class

Park Elementary School’s fourth graders donated 717 items to the SAFE Center. The students brought in items from home for about two weeks as part of a project to give back to others.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — Boxes and laundry baskets filled with toothbrushes, towels, canned food and more line the walls of Angela Haussler’s fourth-grade classroom at Park Elementary.

For two weeks, the fourth-grade students at Park have been bringing in items to donate to the SAFE Center in Kearney. When they finished collecting things earlier this week, they had a record number of 717 products to donate to the SAFE Center.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste was just one of many things Park Elementary fourth graders donated to the SAFE Center in Kearney. For more than two weeks, the students brought in an array of necessities including paper products, toothbrushes, baby products, cleaning products and hand towels.

“This class in particular just went above and beyond to really pitch in,” said Park Elementary Principal Chance Waggoner.

Haussler had the idea to start a service project with her students after becoming involved with the AmeriCorps program while attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She initially started the project when she taught at Ravenna Public Schools and continued it after she began teaching at Kearney Public Schools. It is estimated that it is the 10th year KPS has participated in the project.

Haussler receives a list of needed items from the SAFE Center, and she sends out a note to parents notifying them about the plan. Students from both fourth grade classes brought in all the donations.

“We don’t knock on doors. We just bring in our own items,” Haussler said.

The class typically brings in about 300 to 400 items, and Haussler set a goal of 500 this year. Many of the items were necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, baby products and cleaning supplies. They also collected canned food to donate to KPS families in need. Everything is new.

Jude Carson, Lucee McCullough, Shaelynn Rall, Ella Dillman and Jens Himmelman

Jude Carson, Lucee McCullough, Shaelynn Rall, Ella Dillman and Jens Himmelman display some of the items their fourth grade class at Park Elementary donated to the SAFE Center. The fourth graders brought in 717 products for donation as part of a service project.

Haussler talked to her students about how while they may feel unlucky sometimes, there are many kids who are going without. The students have learned more about giving than getting during this season.

“My favorite part of this was just being able to get all the stuff to donate. I feel like the more we donate, the more we know how much we care for people in the world that need items,” said fourth grader Al Short.

Haussler and fellow fourth grade teacher, Amanda Reinert, plan to drop off the donations before Christmas to the SAFE Center. This year’s class has set a high bar for future fourth graders, Haussler said.

“These kids get it. They understand what they are doing and what they are doing it for. Hopefully they take that lesson into their future and continue it,” added Waggoner.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News