Kearney's Pam Wiggins loves to 'mesh' around as a stress reliever

KEARNEY — Pam Wiggins never thought anyone would want to buy anything she made. She was wrong.
For the past 18 months, she has been making and selling mesh wreaths for any season and any occasion.
The first wreath she made was for her sister Cindy, who lives in Kearney. “She wanted an all-season wreath in orange. I ended up doing it in yellow, and she loved it,” Wiggins said.
Inspired, Wiggins then began offering items on Facebook Marketplace. In October, she set up a booth at the Fall Festival Craft Show at the Buffalo County fairgrounds and sold 16 wreaths. “I got a couple of orders, too. I was real excited,” she said.
She is now busy creating Christmas wreaths in her basement studio. Her handiwork lines the walls along the staircase that leads down to her studio. There, shelves hold rolls of sturdy mesh arranged in various colors. She also has frames, paint, glitter and fabric, along with a large TV so she can watch Husker games as she works.
‘Pinterest failures’
Wiggins’ love of crafting began years ago as she raised their three children. She laughingly talks about her “many Pinterest failures,” including trying to make a bundt cake that looked like a basketball, “but the instructions didn’t say to cut off the top half of the bundt cake. It didn’t look like a basketball. I was ready to give up,” she said.
Then she began perusing Facebook and discovered lightweight recycled plastic boards available online from Unique in the Creek, a Canadian company. She thought they would make a good foundation for her wreaths, so she placed an order. They worked. At last, she found a way to make a lasting, attractive product.
She honed her skills by watching tutorials on YouTube and other online sites. “I love the creative process. I have an idea, and I hopefully see it to fruition, but it doesn’t always come out like what’s in my mind,” she said.
She buys DecoMesh, a plastic mesh that “offers so many options,” from Hobby Lobby and two online sites. The little signs on her wreaths also come from Unique in the Creek.
Olive’s Wreath Creations
She began her business in the spring of 2020. She named it Olive’s Wreath Creations after her chihuahua Olive. “I didn’t know what to name it, so I thought, ‘I’ll just name it after my dog,’” she said.
Her “sounding board” is her husband Dave, a cabinet maker by trade who worked in food service for the Kearney Public Schools before retiring. In his woodshop in their garage, he turns out wooden signs that Wiggins uses on her wreaths. He also made her a ribbon holder. She uses his wood-burning tool to keep the mesh from fraying.
“My wreaths are a little distinctive. What I make depends a lot on the season, and it also depends on what customers might like,” she said. “I’ve seen wreaths made using grapevine and wireform, but these Unique in the Creek boards offer so much opportunity for a different kind of creativity,” she said.
Many of her creations line her studio walls. There are Christmas wreaths, snowmen, autumn foliage and a white cross for Easter. There’s a bright green Frankenstein she created for Halloween.
Also for Halloween, she made a Cousin Itt wreath, with long strings of beige ribbon hanging down below a black hat and black sunglasses peeking out. A more traditional Halloween wreath says “Come in for a Spell” above a cluster of jack o’lantern and mesh ribbons and black pumpkin-decorated bows.
A pastor’s daughter
The daughter of a Lutheran pastor, Wiggins was born in Chicago, but moved to Houston when her father became pastor at a church there. Her father’s last pastoral assignment was in Kearney.
By then, Pam and Dave — a native of Corpus Christi, Texas — were married, “but we’d come visit. We thought Kearney would be a great place to raise our kids,” she said. They moved here for a while but then went back to Houston and stayed for 30 years.
“But the humidity and the traffic were tough,” she said, so five years ago, she and Dave returned to Kearney. Her sister lives here, as do a niece and nephew.
The couple has three children, six grandchildren and one 10-month-old great-grandchild. All live in the Houston area.
Wiggins was tickled to sell 16 wreaths last month at the Fall Festival Craft Show. She also sold her wreaths at J&S Vendor Events in Ravenna Nov. 6.
“Wreaths can be a luxury thing. You don’t need them like you need a new shirt or shoes, but I sell them anywhere from $30 to $45 to make them affordable,” she said.
She will mail orders or invite customers to pick up their merchandise at her home. Most of her customers are in Kearney, but she also has some in Grand Island and Hastings, and a few more in Texas.
Wiggins works part time as a receptionist at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. She’s also an ambassador at Yanney Park, assisting people who rent the facilities. She enjoys those pursuits, but her creativity blossoms in the 20 to 25 hours a week she spends making wreaths in her basement. ”It’s my stress relief,” she said.