Kearney's Pam Wiggins loves to 'mesh' around as a stress reliever

Then she began perusing Facebook and discovered lightweight recycled plastic boards available online from Unique in the Creek, a Canadian company. She thought they would make a good foundation for her wreaths, so she placed an order. They worked. At last, she found a way to make a lasting, attractive product.

She honed her skills by watching tutorials on YouTube and other online sites. “I love the creative process. I have an idea, and I hopefully see it to fruition, but it doesn’t always come out like what’s in my mind,” she said.

She buys DecoMesh, a plastic mesh that “offers so many options,” from Hobby Lobby and two online sites. The little signs on her wreaths also come from Unique in the Creek.

Olive’s Wreath Creations

She began her business in the spring of 2020. She named it Olive’s Wreath Creations after her chihuahua Olive. “I didn’t know what to name it, so I thought, ‘I’ll just name it after my dog,’” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}