Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant

KEARNEY — First the bad news.

Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2.

The good news?

Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works.

He describes his plan for Nebraska Ale Works as, “a little bit of this, a little bit of that and a little bit of the other thing. It’s our own concept.”

As the name suggests, Nebraska Ale Works will feature local brews. Gardner said he’s confident all the regionally-brewed selections will enhance the appeal of the Ale Works’ menu that will feature local foods and recipes.

“We’re excited about this,” Gardner said Friday.

He has been involved in numerous restaurants in Nebraska and the Midwest. Any history of the restaurant scene in south Kearney would include references to Gardner. He got his toe into the industry as a dish washer, and, at age 23, he bought the former Country Kitchen at 407 Second Ave. for $450,000 in 1979. Later the location was reborn as Whiskey Creek.

Of all the places he’s owned or operated during his 47 years of restaurant ownership, he said Whiskey Creek remains his favorite. The dining room has never changed or been remodeled, and many of Gardner’s guests in the Midwest plan vacations around a stop at the wood-fired eatery.

Whiskey Creek will have a role in the launch of Nebraska Ale Works.

Gardner said he recently informed the staff at Old Chicago about the closure and remodeling plans. He said some of the Old Chicago staff will temporarily be absorbed into the Whiskey Creek operation, and when the new place opens in February, they’ll become members of the Nebraska Ale Works staff.

Whiskey Creek also will serve as the temporary repository for the large pewter beer mugs at Old Chicago. Members of Old Chicago’s World Beer Tour will be able to fill their mugs at Whiskey Creek, “for the price of a pint,” Gardner said.

Age 66, Gardner said looming retirement figured in his plans for Nebraska Ale Works.

It was time to renew the franchise for Old Chicago, but he was ready for a change, so he brought in a partner, restaurant veteran, Robby Yendra, to run the Ale Works. Gardner is confident in Yendra, a Kearney native. Among his achievements, he managed the highest volume Famous Dave’s barbecue restaurant in Lincoln. For the past five years he worked for Pepper Jax Grill based in Kearney, Gardner said.

“I have a lot of faith in all my guys and gals who work with me. It’s really important to be with people you trust,” he said.

Gardner was just 15 years old when he became a dishwasher, but his food service experience started sooner than that. Gardner grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and sold hot chocolate in the shadow of Metropolitan Stadium, previous home of the MLB’s Minnesota Twins and NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

“That was right where they built the Mall of America. If you go there, they still have home plate where it was at the stadium,” Gardner said.