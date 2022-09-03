Kearney's Northeast Elementary to participate in fresh fruit, veggies program

KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary in Kearney was recently chosen to receive fresh fruits and vegetables for students via the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is a federally assisted program providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.

“The news that Northeast was awarded this grant to provide healthy snacks for our students is very exciting. Our students will benefit in many ways,” said Principal Catherine Gundersen. “Not only will they learn the importance of including fruits and vegetables in their daily diet, but this will give them a boost in energy, allowing better focus in the classroom. We are thankful to Kate Murphy, director of KPS Food Services, for working on this grant and being an advocate for our Northeast students!”

According to Murphy, the goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The FFVP also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education.

“Northeast Elementary will be participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant for the first time this year beginning on September 6, 2022. They join Bryant, Central, Emerson and Bright Futures, who have enjoyed the program for several years,” said Murphy.

Students will receive a fresh fruit or vegetable each day in their classroom for a snack.