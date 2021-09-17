Kearney's Northeast Elementary students love healthy beginning to their day

KEARNEY — Wednesdays have taken on a whole new meaning for students at Kearney’s Northeast Elementary School.

The school’s wellness committee recently implemented “Walking Wednesday,” a program where, depending on when they arrive at school, students, teachers and staff members walk in the gym up to 20 minutes before class starts. Wednesday, at least 100 students and five teachers walked laps in the school gym.

“I think the kids like seeing us in here,” said Amy Godinez, a Northeast speech pathologist. “It gets their brains moving in the morning and wakes them up.”

The wellness committee regularly finds activities that incorporate staff and students to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Once students get to school they can grab a quick, free breakfast then head to the gym where they walk, listen to music and chat with friends before class starts.

Dubbed by some students are “Work out Wednesdays,” Northeast third grader Kalissie Estrada, 8, likes walking with her friends in the morning. “It’s really fun because you get to hang out with friends and talk to them.”

Beckie Chamberlin, English Language-Learner teacher at Northeast, said the kids love walking to the music.