Kearney's Northeast Elementary students love healthy beginning to their day
featured top story

Kearney's Northeast Elementary students love healthy beginning to their day

Walking Wednesday - Northeast Elementary

On Wednesday mornings students gather at the Northeast Elementary School gym to get a little workout as they do laps around the gym before classes start. 

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Wednesdays have taken on a whole new meaning for students at Kearney’s Northeast Elementary School.

The school’s wellness committee recently implemented “Walking Wednesday,” a program where, depending on when they arrive at school, students, teachers and staff members walk in the gym up to 20 minutes before class starts. Wednesday, at least 100 students and five teachers walked laps in the school gym.

“I think the kids like seeing us in here,” said Amy Godinez, a Northeast speech pathologist. “It gets their brains moving in the morning and wakes them up.”

Walking Wednesday - Northeast Elementary

On Wednesday mornings students gather at the Northeast Elementary School gym to get a little workout as they do laps around the gym before classes start. Depending on the time students arrive on “Walking Wednesday,” they can get anywhere from five to 20 minutes of walking time.

The wellness committee regularly finds activities that incorporate staff and students to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Once students get to school they can grab a quick, free breakfast then head to the gym where they walk, listen to music and chat with friends before class starts.

Dubbed by some students are “Work out Wednesdays,” Northeast third grader Kalissie Estrada, 8, likes walking with her friends in the morning. “It’s really fun because you get to hang out with friends and talk to them.”

Walking Wednesday - Northeast Elementary

From left, third graders Kailey King, Macy Thomas and second grader Graysen Stone begin their Wednesday morning at the Northeast Elementary school gym, joining other students for “Walking Wednesday.” 

Beckie Chamberlin, English Language-Learner teacher at Northeast, said the kids love walking to the music.

“I think it just makes them happy. They smile, and kids love doing stuff like this and it breaks up the week for them.”

First grader Kiley Salinas, 6, walks by herself, and says it wakes her up in the mornings.

This fall Northeast staff will be implementing Fancy Feet Fridays, where students will do dance-movement activities on Fridays to promote healthy living.

