Kearney's Neva Richter has been the faithful ‘trooper’ helping at the Buffalo County Fair for 47 years

As a mother, she introduced each of their eight children to 4-H.

“We never had to wake them up in the mornings during fair week,” Neva laughed. “My husband did not care for the fair until the kids got involved in 4-H. Then it became a part of our life.”

While most children looked for the merry-go-round, the Richters lived with the exhibits and the livestock.

The children have fond memories of their father holding the halters of their calves on sale day and buying them a cheeseburger and chocolate milk to “wipe the tears away.”

Meanwhile, Neva managed the 4-H food stand and helped where she could.

“Mom’s biggest job at the fair was making sure we had clean show clothes and making sure we were in the barn and showing at the right times,” said Rita Staab, Neva’s fourth child.

The Richters never left the county fair, even after their father died in a tragic train accident in 1974 and Neva left her role as a stay-at-home mother to work. Fueled by faith and support from her family, Neva got each of her children through school and her sons took over the family farm.