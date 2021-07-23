Kearney's Neva Richter has been the faithful ‘trooper’ helping at the Buffalo County Fair for 47 years

KEARNEY — There’s one thing that excites Neva Richter just as much as Christmas, and that’s the Buffalo County Fair. The 92-year-old woman has worked there as a volunteer for nearly 47 years.
To her, the fair means family.
“It’s just the camaraderie that I look forward to, and I have all my life,” Neva said.
During the county fair, Neva can be found in the Exhibit Building running the open entry categories, including crafts and hobbies, photography, cakes and pies, baking and canning.
“She has very high integrity and great determination,” said Karla Anderson, Neva’s sixth child. “She sees somebody at the counter, and she’s going.”
Terri Carruth, who has been a security guard at the fair for six years, calls Neva “spunky,” but others know her as “granny” or “mom.”
Neva’s family joins her at the county fair.
This year, she had the help of four children who laid out, labeled and displayed entries for judges.
Neva’s love of the fair originated while growing up in Lewellen as the youngest of four children. Back then, she helped with fairs through her church but also participated in 4-H with calves and sewing projects.
When Neva graduated from high school in 1947, she studied at the Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney. She has remained in Kearney since marrying Robert Richter, a farmer she met while in college.
As a mother, she introduced each of their eight children to 4-H.
“We never had to wake them up in the mornings during fair week,” Neva laughed. “My husband did not care for the fair until the kids got involved in 4-H. Then it became a part of our life.”
While most children looked for the merry-go-round, the Richters lived with the exhibits and the livestock.
The children have fond memories of their father holding the halters of their calves on sale day and buying them a cheeseburger and chocolate milk to “wipe the tears away.”
Meanwhile, Neva managed the 4-H food stand and helped where she could.
“Mom’s biggest job at the fair was making sure we had clean show clothes and making sure we were in the barn and showing at the right times,” said Rita Staab, Neva’s fourth child.
The Richters never left the county fair, even after their father died in a tragic train accident in 1974 and Neva left her role as a stay-at-home mother to work. Fueled by faith and support from her family, Neva got each of her children through school and her sons took over the family farm.
Their family grew to 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, most of whom participated in 4-H or volunteered at the county fair. There were many times when babies slept soundly behind the cases of exhibits.
“It’s always been a family thing,” Staab said. “Some people go on vacation, and we do fair. The fair is like our vacation.”
The Richters have seen the Buffalo County Fair change throughout the decades. Mary Muller, the oldest, commented on how young women are more involved and more businesses are showcased. Neva said the newer buildings have been a godsend.
One of the hardest changes was when the pandemic put the fair life on hold.
“We didn’t have anything to look forward to,” Neva said. “There was an empty spot in those months, like it whizzed by. It took a piece out of the month.”
When she’s not helping at the county fair, Neva finds other ways to stay busy.
“Retirement is a dirty word to this lady,” said Muller.
Neva watches her grandchildren grow up and play at athletic events She also maintains a plentiful garden and shares cinnamon rolls, banana bread and pies with others. Since taking a Bob Ross class, there are enough of Neva’s acrylic paintings for each of her children and grandchildren.
This year, Neva brought baked goods and artwork to the county fair.
“If everyone contributes one or two things, then that’s the best fair,” she said. “You think about it all year. When you’re planting a garden, you have it in the back of your mind.”
Her paintings and presence is also enjoyed by Gib Neal, a retired art professor who has judged the art entries at the Buffalo County Fair for as long as Neva has volunteered. He’s seen Neva adapt to new administrations, stay at the fair past midnight and help in the livestock barn on “days where it was so hot, you could barely breathe.”
“Neva is a trooper and an amazing lady to do this every year,” Neal said. “The Richters do what needs to be done. They are the Buffalo County Fair to me.”
Because of Neva, the Buffalo County Fair holds a special place in her family’s heart.
“I plan on coming back as long as my legs will get me here,” Neva said.