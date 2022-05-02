Kearney's Meadowlark Elementary wins first place in ESU STEMfest

KEARNEY — Ten students from Meadowlark won the Visionary Division at the ESU10 STEMfest this week.

The Meadowlark “Be the Light” team is a group of 10 3th, 4th, and 5th grade students identified as High Ability Learners. The students attended the STEMfest Launch event in December and were challenged to identify a problem within their school or community and ultimately design an effective solution.

The group began meeting with sponsors Paige Liess and Mariah Murrish to begin the design process.

The problem

Students in wheelchairs are not able to safely cross the wood chips in the current playground setup at the school. “Meadowlark is so fortunate to have a Life Skills classroom that teaches students functional academics, vocational training, motor development, personal management and independent living,” said Mariah Murrish, one of the team sponsors. “Our Be the Light team immediately thought of this classroom and wanted to find a way for everyone to safely access the adaptive equipment on Meadowlark’s playground.”

The solution

The solution that these students designed was the installation of a concrete sidewalk extending from the playpad to the adaptive equipment so that students in wheelchairs would have easy access. After four months of planning, building prototypes, and meeting with a local concrete company, the “Be the Light” team was invited to present their project to a board of judges at ESU 10’s STEMfest on Wednesday.

Student Lilly Borchers liked presenting their project, “It helped me get over my fear of talking in front of large audiences.”

Fifth-grader Ellis Larsen loved being involved with this project, “This project was very fun and enjoyable because we got to help the Life Skills students get to their equipment. It also felt very good working together to help people.”

Out of seven groups from schools within the Nebraska ESU 10 district, the Meadowlark Be the Light team won first place in the Visionaries Division.

“We are so proud of all the hard work these students put into their project. It was completely student-driven from the beginning, and Mrs. Paige Liess and I were happy to act as facilitators to make sure everyone had access to the materials and resources they needed. The students did such an amazing job identifying a problem within our community, creating a solution, and working together with the Life Skills students and KPS Administration to make it a reality. The skills they’ve gained through this project will last a lifetime.” Murrish said.

The playpad will be installed this summer.

Team member Elin Kuhl stated, “This experience was an inspiration. I loved working and having fun with my teammates; they are so talented and kind.”

The Meadowlark teachers and staff are so proud of the students’ hard work! The students, along with their sponsors, are very excited to embark on additional Be the Light projects in the years to come.