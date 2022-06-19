Kearney's McElhinnys build home complete with children’s laughter

KEARNEY — After almost five decades as a contractor, Gene McElhinny has built hundreds of homes in and around Kearney. But the one he and his wife, Deb, are living in now could be Gene’s favorite.

Look around the property in north Kearney and take a few minutes to listen. You’ll likely hear the sound of children playing.

That sound is music to Gene’s ears, and it’s because of the kids that the neighborhood is a favorite.

“We have 21 kids in this neighborhood,” Gene said with a smile.

Some of those children are Deb and Gene’s grandchildren. One of their sons built his home across the draw from Deb and Gene’s place. Other kids belong to young families who built homes in the neighborhood.

Called Hillside Estates, the neighborhood might not have become a reality if Gene had not purchased the 18½-acre tract a few years ago.

Developers originally had charted a neighborhood crammed with 40 lots, but that plan would have flooded close-by streets with traffic, and that possibility riled neighbors.

After a while, when it became clear that the 40-lot plan had stalled, property was put up for auction. Gene was the winning bidder, although he said Deb had warned him before the auction not to buy the land. When he returned home after the auction and announced what he had done, Deb wasn’t happy.

However, Deb was ready to tap her excellent decorating skills, so Gene drew the floor plan and Deb was in charge of designing the place.

The result of the collaboration is a home that shows off Deb’s impeccable taste as well as the craftsmanship of those who built the house.

Gene said Deb had been collecting unique and elegant light fixtures, along with an assortment of other beautiful trappings, and she incorporated them in the McElhinnys’ new home.

The place sits atop a hill on the west side of the Kearney eFree Church that’s at 4010 Seventh Ave. in north Kearney. The McElhinnys’ exterior walls are sheathed in handsome stonework and bright white siding.

The house encompasses 6,700 square feet. It’s a large house, but it’s set back fairly far from the street on its 2½-acre lot. Another element that visually shrinks the home’s appearance is the massive retaining wall built with cast concrete on the front side of the house.

The McElhinnys have an attached garage, and there’s a second building that serves today as a garage and storage structure. In the future Gene intends to turn the building into a shop where he can make wood toys.

Visitors can enter the home by the formal entry or via a door that takes them directly to the office that Deb and Gene share. Across the hall from the office is the laundry room, and farther down the hallway are the pantry and kitchen.

Both the pantry and kitchen are super-size.

Gene said the pantry is generously stocked for grandkids who drop in, and it’s also useful if customers arrive with their families. While the kids enjoy snacks from the pantry, there’s time for parents or grandparents to talk business.

He said the former McElhinny home near Lost Lake in northeast Kearney was a spacious gathering place for the family, so when Gene laid out the kitchen in the new place, he boosted the size a bit. The result is plenty of room for family members and friends to feast and mingle around the island. There’s also ample space for food prep.

From the kitchen there’s access to a swim pool with jacuzzi and lap-swimming features. Also nearby are the basement staircase, the family room and home theater, a spare bedroom, the formal entry and master suite.

Each of those rooms, including the kitchen, has at least one unique and conspicuously attractive light fixture and design element.

Gene said through the years Deb collected some of those fixtures and elements. Modern sculpture, seating arrangements, wall and ceiling treatments and textured carpet and flooring add subtle character.

Deb also employed Gene — her favorite tile artisan — to bring life to the kitchen backsplash and the home’s bathrooms. Gene said he’s proud that his work with tile is on display.

The basement is centered around a spacious family and kids room that has a massive sectional sofa, ping-pong table and shuffleboard. There’s also a spare bedroom and bathroom.

About one-third of the basement is devoted to storage and utilities. The heart of the heating and cooling system is a water source heat pump. There’s also a tankless water heater.

Gene is impressed with the home’s energy efficiency. His monthly bills total about $250.

Among the features that he enjoys the most are the ones that are popular with the kids. There’s the indoor swim pool and jacuzzi indoors. Outside the kids can play on the zip line, ride the bicycle track and climb into the tree house.

Gene recently salvaged a length of heavy braided rope — perfect for a kids’ rope bridge.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better place for the kids,” Gene said. “We’ve always wanted to have the place where the kids could come.”