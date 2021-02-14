Kearney's Mason RV has options for families or singles looking for safe and healthy activities

KEARNEY — RV and camper sales have set records during the coronavirus pandemic as families, couples and even singles look for safe and healthy activities.
For many, investing in a camper makes sense. Enjoying the great outdoors draws families and couples closer, it’s safer because camping automatically achieves distance among campers, and the fresh air, camping food and more active lifestyle all do a lot for well-being.
Owing to all of these positives, camper and RV dealerships have been pocketing healthy profits. However, there is a drawback. The camper and RV dealers have been so busy caring for their customers that they’ve not had time to go camping themselves.
“Last summer we all went to the mountains together,” said Ely Mason, who is part of the family camper business at 318 E. 25th St. in central Kearney. Ely said her parents, Ike and Sandra Mason, along with two brothers, Jacob and Josh, had been so busy with the business they had become exhausted, so Ike and Sandra decided the best antidote was a getaway to camp in the mountains.
“We closed down the business for two weeks after all the craziness of COVID,” Ely said.
She said the Mason RV lot has been fairly crowded with campers of various sizes and price ranges, but that situation has changed. Buyers have been so interested in either getting into camping or upgrading their units that the lot has room for more stock.
“We’ve got a lot of business. Our lot was almost empty late into spring. Manufacturers are all backlogged,” Ely said.
Having a variety of sizes and designs available is important because people who invest in campers have numerous ideas how they wish to use them.
“We have a lot of families, and a lot of single people who just go camping with their dogs,” she said. “A lot of times the biggest question we ask is, do you want bunk beds?”
Families often are looking for sleeping space, so bunk beds and convertible dinettes probably interest them. Large kitchens, televisions and fireplaces are amenities that long-term campers might desire because they’ll be living in their campers for months on end and desire the comfort and convenience.
Some campers come equipped with outside kitchens. They keep the heat of meal preparation outside and the cook is closer to folks gathered around the campfire or picnic table.
“During the winter we see them taking the campers to Arizona,” Ely said.
She said business has been terrific, but her family is planning to make it even better by moving to a new location, 1811 Second Ave., at the south base of the Second Avenue overpass. There’s already a slab of concrete where Mason RV will display its wares in the future.
Ely said they plan to build a small office on the new property and service campers at another location.
She said each time they greet a customer, it’s an opportunity to help someone discover the joys of camping or to upgrade because they’ve been bitten by the bug.
Ely knows from experience why camping has become so popular. “We had a lot of fun going camping as kids.”