Kearney's Mason RV has options for families or singles looking for safe and healthy activities

KEARNEY — RV and camper sales have set records during the coronavirus pandemic as families, couples and even singles look for safe and healthy activities.

For many, investing in a camper makes sense. Enjoying the great outdoors draws families and couples closer, it’s safer because camping automatically achieves distance among campers, and the fresh air, camping food and more active lifestyle all do a lot for well-being.

Owing to all of these positives, camper and RV dealerships have been pocketing healthy profits. However, there is a drawback. The camper and RV dealers have been so busy caring for their customers that they’ve not had time to go camping themselves.

“Last summer we all went to the mountains together,” said Ely Mason, who is part of the family camper business at 318 E. 25th St. in central Kearney. Ely said her parents, Ike and Sandra Mason, along with two brothers, Jacob and Josh, had been so busy with the business they had become exhausted, so Ike and Sandra decided the best antidote was a getaway to camp in the mountains.

“We closed down the business for two weeks after all the craziness of COVID,” Ely said.