Kearney's mask mandate ends Tuesday; risks continue, Two Rivers says

Eschliman said Kearney’s numbers improved because the mandate, with a few exceptions, required total compliance. When everyone wears a mask and practices other personal prevention strategies — social distancing, frequent hand washing and wiping surfaces with sanitizer — it greatly increases the effectiveness of masks.

“Part of having the mandate was to encourage that culture. The question is how much of that will carry on after the mandate,” Eschliman said. “We’re really excited the numbers are going down and thankful the community has listened and done the right thing.”

Eschliman said the mandate helped businesses that may have been interested in having their own mask requirements, but they were afraid about customer blowback.

“The mandate really took the pressure off businesses. We still would encourage them to keep masks available and to encourage patrons to wear masks. The risks still continue. We still could see a significant outbreak again,” he said.

In particular, Eschliman is anxious about coronavirus variants. They are appearing around the globe and some appear to be more aggressive and contagious.