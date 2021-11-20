Kearney's Mary Silvester thankful Habitat for Humanity took a chance on her

KEARNEY — Mary Silvester beams as she remembers Thanksgiving 2020.
Five days before the holiday, she moved into her new Habitat for Humanity home, which she had helped build. On Thanksgiving Day, she pulled out a foldable table and invited 13 relatives to feast on turkey and the trimmings. “We all had a good time,” she said.
In the next few weeks, Habitat for Humanity Kearney will dedicate the three homes built this year, but next year’s homes are a question mark. Usually by December, home buyers have been selected and approved for the following year, but Habitat has had no applications from interested home buyers for 2022.
“This is a strange year. We haven’t even had any inquiries,” said Paul Bartlett, Habitat board president. He believes this is the first year since Habitat began here in 1992 that nobody has applied. He can’t remember a year like this since he became an active volunteer in 2008.
Ken Mumm, who has been involved with Habitat since joining its board in 1997, agreed. He said fewer than three applicants have applied some years, but there has always been at least one or two.
Bartlett knows that COVID-19 has affected many people economically. Home buyers are required to spend 20 hours helping build homes before they get final approval to buy their own, and he said that may be a stumbling block right now, especially for those who might be working two jobs now. However, he said that requirement may be modified for 2022 because this year’s building season is finished.
“We just need to get more inquiries,” he said.
Success story
For Habitat success stories, Bartlett looks no farther than Silvester. The past year, she said, has been “amazing.”
Silvester struggled financially since her divorce three years ago. She has one child, Joseph, 4. She has a stable job. For 10 years, she has been the secretary at the League of Human Dignity at 3811 29th Ave. The nonprofit promotes an independent lifestyle for people with disabilities.
“After my divorce, my son and I moved into an old small Army barracks that had been turned into apartments. We didn’t have a lot of space. My son is 4. He’s super-active, but we didn’t even have a backyard,” she said.
Silvester began looking for a bigger yet affordable apartment, but she couldn’t find one. When her sister suggested that she apply for a Habitat home, Silvester feared she might not qualify, but she applied anyway. She was accepted.
She selected the exterior color of her home — dark blue — and the hues of its interior walls, doors and trim (either white or wood). “I chose laminate floors, not carpet, throughout the whole house to minimize allergies,” she said.
She chose a three-bedroom home, not a two-bedroom, so her mother Lois Silvester could spend the night on occasion.
Hard at work
Like all Habitat home buyers who are approved for the program, Silvester was required to put in 250 hours of work on her house. Friends had to contribute another 150 hours. Her mother watched Joseph on Saturdays so Silvester could paint, shovel sand for the foundation, put in fence posts, set up the fences behind her house and drill holes for cabinets in the kitchen.
“Initially it was a little intimidating, but I grew up on a farm near Champion, and I used to help my dad and grandfather do whatever they needed to do,” she said. “The men at Habitat were good at showing me how to do something and then turning me loose to let me do it. It was kind of nostalgic and a lot of fun.”
Due to COVID, Saturday workdays ended at noon rather than mid-afternoon. “Sundays, after church, my church friends came over and swept and cleaned up and got ready for the next week,” she said.
Regular Habitat crew worked Tuesday and Thursday on her house and the two other houses Habitat built in 2020. Habitat typically builds three homes every year. “I was amazed at how quickly things went together. It was a blast,” Silvester said.
Bartlett said, “Her attitude was wonderful. It was a big key to her success. She’s doing all she can to help herself. She was happy, friendly and extremely cooperative. She showed up willing to work.”
Silvester called her moving day “exciting.” She was assisted by friends from Grace Fellowship, where she worships. “Everything was already packed up. They brought it over and unloaded it and the women got busy unpacking. It went really quickly. It was amazing to see how seamless it was,” she said. The entire process was finished in several hours.
Grateful to Habitat
Without Habitat, Silvester would not have her own home. “No way would I have been able to swing a loan for anything, even a one-bedroom house,” she said.
She said she makes too much to qualify for assistance, but not enough to pay for anything beyond the basics. “You qualify for Habitat based on need. I had a roof over my head, so I figured there were other people more in need than I was, but I applied anyway. The worst thing they could do was say no.”
She pays her own mortgage, insurance and taxes, as do all Habitat home buyers.
“Before, we lived in an upstairs apartment. There were no other kids around. I couldn’t let Joseph go out and play because there was glass all around. Here he can wander around in the fenced-in backyard, and ride his bike,” she said.
Six months ago, she adopted a dog, Spruce. Once a month, she invites friends in for dinner and games. “It’s so nice to have the space to do that,” she said.
Habitat formally dedicated her home last December, but Silvester attended via FaceTime because her mother had COVID, and she and her son were quarantined. “At least I could see what was going on,” she said happily.
Two guitars hang on her living room wall, including the six-string guitar that her father Kim, now deceased, bought for her at a garage sale. Silvester played the trumpet at Chase County High School and sang with her late grandmother, Oneta, at nursing homes. The entire family entertained at townwide jamborees on Saturday nights.
A small violin hangs on her wall, too. “I got the violin and intended to learn how to play, but then life happened,” she said. “I still intend to learn.”