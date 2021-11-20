Kearney's Mary Silvester thankful Habitat for Humanity took a chance on her

Silvester called her moving day “exciting.” She was assisted by friends from Grace Fellowship, where she worships. “Everything was already packed up. They brought it over and unloaded it and the women got busy unpacking. It went really quickly. It was amazing to see how seamless it was,” she said. The entire process was finished in several hours.

Grateful to Habitat

Without Habitat, Silvester would not have her own home. “No way would I have been able to swing a loan for anything, even a one-bedroom house,” she said.

She said she makes too much to qualify for assistance, but not enough to pay for anything beyond the basics. “You qualify for Habitat based on need. I had a roof over my head, so I figured there were other people more in need than I was, but I applied anyway. The worst thing they could do was say no.”

She pays her own mortgage, insurance and taxes, as do all Habitat home buyers.

“Before, we lived in an upstairs apartment. There were no other kids around. I couldn’t let Joseph go out and play because there was glass all around. Here he can wander around in the fenced-in backyard, and ride his bike,” she said.