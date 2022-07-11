Kearney's Mark Treadway leading the way to The World

KEARNEY — For Mark Treadway, steering the future of The World Theatre involves a sense of balance.

“We hope to bring in different types of entertainment that Kearney wouldn’t normally get,” he said. “We had a live jazz show on Tuesdays. Audience members could come in and listen to the music. During the second half of the event, they allowed people to come up and play with the band. That’s not something you would normally find in the area.”

That event will pick back up in October after taking the summer off.

“We try to mix it up,” Treadway said about the offerings at The World Theatre. “We’ll try to have a children’s movie, something newer that everybody would like and then we’ll also have an artsy type movie, something none of the other theaters would show.”

Treadway currently holds the title of house manager at The World Theatre. His role involves booking movies, scheduling performances and running the day-to-day operations of the historic theater at 2318 Central Ave. in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. He feels that he is still learning the basics of the place.

“I’ve only been doing it for about a month so I’m still starting off a little bit slower,” he said. “I’m just getting the operations part down. After that, I plan to bring in different groups offering live entertainment since this used to be an old vaudeville theater.”

Treadway plans on getting advice from the theater’s two previous directors, Bryce Jensen and Taylor Moore. He also plans to seek input from Jon Bokenkamp, Kearney native and Hollywood screenwriter who launched a community fundraising campaign to refurbish the theater which reopened in 2012.

The house of The World Theatre can seat about 360 patrons, a size that fits in well with other performing arts spaces in Kearney.

“We recently refurbished the balcony and 10 years ago new floor seats were installed,” Treadway said. “We now have the Sweets Shop. Those are things that other venues don’t offer.”

With the ability to show films as well as host live events, the flexibility sets The World Theatre apart from other venues in Kearney.

“Being able to do live shows as well as movies is a benefit,” Treadway said. “For the longest time the theater only showed movies. They redid the backstage areas with new dressing rooms.”

The old controls, from when The World Theatre featured vaudeville shows, remain in place. While not used, these controls give the theater a historical feel that helps define the place of The World Theatre in Kearney cultural history.

Justin Hermann, president of the World Theatre Foundation, notes the historic value of the building and the importance of the venue’s role in the arts in central Nebraska.

“The World Theatre brings a unique experience to Kearney, and to the Kearney’s arts scene, by bringing patrons a state-of-the-art movie or live theater experience in a historical theater and building that gives patrons a nostalgic experience with throwbacks to movie theaters of the past, all while providing patrons with a tremendous value for their entertainment dollar,” he wrote in an email. “We are very excited to bring Mark Treadway’s strong business and management background to our theater and we all expect great things from him and the theater in the future. The World is in great hands!”

When it comes to finding a balance, Treadway understands that he must walk a fine line between films that might draw a smaller, more passionate audience and movies that will bring in more patrons.

“We had a showing of ‘The Last Prairie’ by documentary filmmaker John O’Keefe about how prairies are disappearing across the country,” Treadway said. “We showed ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ which was amazing. It’s a great movie. No other theaters in town showed it and it’s probably one of my favorite movies right now. I love that we play those kinds of movies.”

While both of those showings featured non-mainstream films, “The Last Prairie” attract more than 150 audiences, about half of the house.

“Being a non-profit, one of the ways we make our money is admissions and concessions during those movies,” he said. “We still have to pay a movie licensing fee to get those films. Those are anywhere between $150 and $600, depending on who owns the rights.”

The World Theatre looks to sponsorships to help make up the financial differences.

“They’re great,” Treadway said of the individuals and businesses that have stepped up to contribute to The World Theatre. “They are lining up to sponsor the movies. People love The World Theatre.”

Individuals and businesses can also rent The World Theatre for private showings, weddings and parties.

“We’ve had three photo shoots this month; just people wanting to take photos in the Sweet Shop or on stage if their kids are into theater,” Treadway said. “All that stuff helps.”

As the house manager, he also expects to seek out grants to help fund special events.

The World Theatre depends on volunteers to help with various chores at the venue.

“The volunteers are great,” Treadway said. “There are a lot of them who have been here forever.”

He notes the work of Xavier Chavez, who has a long history with the theater dating back decades. He also acknowledged the many hours donated by Tammy Rodehorst and Jimmi Anderson who often find creative ways to motivate other volunteers.

High school students can also volunteer at The World Theatre to receive credit for their community classes.

“If you have to choose, would you rather pick up trash or go help at a theater where you can watch a movie?” Treadway asked. “That’s pretty much a no-brainer.”