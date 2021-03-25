 Skip to main content
Kearney's March precipitation erases monthly record from 1987
Kearney's March precipitation erases monthly record from 1987

KEARNEY — It’s been the wettest March in Kearney, or at least the wettest in 126 years. Official weather records date back to 1895.

National Weather Service statistics for Monday show a total accumulation through March 22 of 6.64 inches.

That accumulation recorded at Kearney Regional Airport is enough to exceed the prior record — 6.63 inches — that fell in March 1987, and it doesn’t include Tuesday’s precipitation.

The Hub’s unofficial precipitation for Tuesday was 1.58 inches. If that total was added to the record 6.64 inches that NWS reported, the precipitation accumulation through March 23 would be 8.22 inches.

NWS said the 30-year “normal” March precipitation is 1.79 inches, which means the record-setting 2021 has recorded four times the measurable precipitation compared to normal.

NWS also noted that this month’s heavy rains have greatly eased precipitation deficits during the past year.

According to NWS, prior record-setting Marches included: 4.97 inches in 1977; 4.96 inches in 1973; and 4.78 inches in 2019.

