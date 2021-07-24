Kearney's Little family pockets savings building its own homes

The Littles’ son, Nolan, and his family currently occupy the earth home. When they’ve built their home and move out of the earth home, Lana will live in it.

Nolan and his wife, Laura, have begun building, but they’re not starting with a house. Instead, they’ve started by building a large shed on their rural 2½-acre lot so they can store materials, tools and equipment. The house will follow later.

The Little kids say their father is a great teacher and problem solver.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with his large collection of tools, Tony Little shares his extensive knowledge of construction.

“He has always been so involved. We wouldn’t have this without him,” Rylan said. “My favorite part of building our house is seeing everyone working together.”

The Little kids reinforce what they’ve learned working at their dad’s side with loads of hands-on experience.

Family members contribute many of their weekends and holidays helping Kayla and Rylan, knowing that those two will do the same for them in the future. A few weeks ago, Lana put three coats of white paint on every inch of wood trim. She frequently has surprises like that up her sleeve, said her brothers.