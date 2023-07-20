KEARNEY — It has been 30 years since Kearney and Buffalo County police and sheriff’s departments occupied the joint law enforcement center at 21st Street and Avenue A.

On Tuesday as about 40 community leaders stood in a circle in the building’s lobby, the memories shared were less about brick and mortar and more about the collaborative attitude that made the shared headquarters a game changer.

“It took a special combination of people for pulling this off,” said retired Chief of Police Dan Lynch, who was the second chief to serve in the joint law enforcement center.

The original leaders were chief Steve Lamkin, who capped his police career in Grand Island, and Neil Miller, who remains the sheriff of Buffalo County.

Speakers at Tuesday’s open house said Kearney and Buffalo County embarked on something bold and unique when they transformed the local power district headquarters into a center that brought together police and sheriff’s operations under a single roof.

The goal was to boost cooperation, cut out duplication, and make joint occupancy an idea that could help law enforcement agencies operate at their best.

“The city and county being together, it doesn’t happen everywhere,” said Ivan Klein of Gibbon, chair of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.

Bryan Waugh, the city’s current chief of police, came to Kearney from suburban Omaha. He said no fewer than four police departments serve one part of the suburban area of the city.

Multiple departments create expensive redundancy and fail to capitalize on collaboration that makes law officers more efficient and effective, some of the speakers said.

“The message is about cooperation and working together,” former county board member Tim Loewenstein said. “Kearney and Buffalo County are special. It’s never about ‘I,’ it’s always about ‘we.’”

It was a rocky start in July 1994 when the city and county agreed to cooperate on the joint law enforcement center. The Kearney City Council voted unanimously to support the joint center. However, the resolution failed by a single vote when put before the county board.

However, one of the county board members switched his position. In the resulting re-vote, the county passed the resolution 4-3.

City Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said the shared headquarters helps law officers to succeed and boosts government efficiency. “It’s absolutely crucial for the safety of our citizens and for our financial success.”

Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse challenged the future law enforcement professionals who will occupy the joint center and carry on the success.

“Our goal is to keep this sharing going. In this community, we really support our law enforcement,” Clouse said.