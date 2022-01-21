 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney's Hy-Vee to have free Health Fair
Kearney's Hy-Vee to have free Health Fair

KEARNEY — The first Hy-Vee Health Fair will be noon-2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Kearney Hy-Vee store, 5212 Third Ave.

Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, will showcase more than 20 healthy sampling stations throughout the store and in every department. Local health experts will conduct screenings.

Also on hand will be nonprofits such as Kearney Park and Recreation, the Kearney Family YMCA, Advanced Dentistry, Two Rivers Public Health Department, Just For Ladies, and Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Samples will be provided. Shoppers will be entered to win prize baskets.

No registration is required at this free event. For questions, contact George at 308-236-0024.

