Kearney's Hot Meals USA helped feed Kentucky tornado victims, train volunteers

MAYFIELD, KY. — Dick Cochran, Jeff Heinrichs and Ron Lunbery were shocked at what they saw in Mayfield, Ky., late last month.
They headed there with the Hot Meals USA trailer to feed victims and rescue workers after a deadly EF4 tornado wrecked Mayfield and the surrounding region on Dec, 11.
“The devastation was unimaginable. This funnel wrecked churches built of brick and stone more than 100 years ago. It even took down a full water tower. Thousands of homes are gone,” Cochran said.
They left Kearney Dec, 27. Arriving Dec. 28, the trio set up the 24-foot-long Hot Meals trailer and got busy. They worked 12-hour days for the next eight days to not only feed storm victims, but to teach volunteers how to prepare and serve food.
They left the trailer in Mayfield and started home Jan. 5. They will return to Kentucky in late January to pick it up.
“We fed thousands of people and made a lot of new friends,” Cochran said last week,
When serving crowds in Kearney, Hot Meals gets its food from Cash-Wa. For this trip, Cash-Wa hooked up Hot Meals with CRS in Owensboro., Ky. That company had a semi waiting when Hot Meals arrived and provided food all week. “They are a great group of people,” Cochran said.
He expected that New Year’s Day might be slow, but “we had a heck of a busy day.” Hot Meals served between 700 and 900 meals and had orders for 1,200 meals the next day.
On Jan. 2, temperatures plunged into the teens, but Hot Meals served 1,400 people for lunch and about that number for dinner.
“We had wonderful volunteers helping from all over the United States,” Cochran said.
By Jan. 3, as they served storm victims and rescue workers, the trio also trained local volunteers to cook and serve meals. They included members of Rotary International, the Knights of Columbus and other nonprofits.
“Some had lost everything. We also had victims come up and help,” Cochran said.
Cochran, Heinrichs and Lunbery faced weather challenges of their own. Several days after they arrived, another threat of tornadoes was predicted, so they secured the trailer to be sure it would remain in place. No tornadoes hit, but Mayfield got five to seven inches of rain, and flooding occurred because streams were plugged up with tornado debris, Cochran said.
The Hot Meals effort began in part through Cheri Clark, executive director of the Kearney Jubilee Center. Her mother lives 15 miles from Mayfield. Initially, women from one of just two Mayfield churches that was not destroyed were feeding about 500 people a day, and they were exhausted, Cochran said.
“This left a gap, so we stepped in. Sometimes life decides for us when we will go,” he said.
“The damage is so widespread. This will take years to recover,” he added. “It will take months just to get power back even on a temporary basis. Without Jeff and Ron, there’s no way we would have gotten everything done.”
On the Hot Meals Facebook page, Cochran posted photos from an area 11 miles away from Mayfield.
“On the way out to the lake we crossed the tornado’s path at least 15 times. This thing must have been a mile wide and stayed on the ground for many miles,” he said.
Mayfield residents were especially grateful for the Hot Meals assistance. “Thank you so much for all your help! It was great getting to know you,” said Kara Baldwin Kirschbaum, a resident impacted by the storm.
“Thank you for the kind, compassionate heart in making the trip here and helping supply warm, delicious food to our community. We are certainly blessed to have you here with us,” Jerry McIntosh, another Mayfield resident, said.
By the time Cochran, Heinrich and Lunbery head back to get the trailer in Kentucky, “they will have fed tens of thousands meals to their neighbors — all from a little trailer from Kearney, Nebraska,” Cochran said.
“Everyone who was cooking food for victims in the days right after the storm took off when the press left,” he said. “This job is far from done. Most victims haven’t even gotten insurance adjusters out yet. Cleanup is just starting.”
As for the damage, he said, “It looked like Joplin, Missouri, all over again.”
Cochran, a retired restaurateur, used to live east in Joplin. Working on his own, he served thousands of displaced people after a twister devastated Joplin in 2011.
Now living in Kearney, Cochran launched Hot Meals USA in 2018. The nonprofit fed people in central Nebraska after two floods in 2019. It also responded throughout central and western Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
He also provided 18,000 hot meals in four days after a derecho in central Iowa in August 2020.
The trip to Mayfield, 767 miles away, is the second-farthest ever taken by Hot Meals. The nonprofit also helped in Houston, 910 miles away, after floods a year ago because Cochran was in the region and responded to a request for help.
Cochran has begun plans to build an office and warehouse for Hot Meals USA, which he has operated out of his home. He is setting up satellite Hot Meals locations near Des Moines and at St. Joseph, Mo. In addition to the 24-foot trailer he took to Mayfield, Hot Meals has a 48-foot-long trailer and expects to have a third trailer ready by spring.