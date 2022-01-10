Kearney's Hot Meals USA helped feed Kentucky tornado victims, train volunteers

“Everyone who was cooking food for victims in the days right after the storm took off when the press left,” he said. “This job is far from done. Most victims haven’t even gotten insurance adjusters out yet. Cleanup is just starting.”

As for the damage, he said, “It looked like Joplin, Missouri, all over again.”

Cochran, a retired restaurateur, used to live east in Joplin. Working on his own, he served thousands of displaced people after a twister devastated Joplin in 2011.

Now living in Kearney, Cochran launched Hot Meals USA in 2018. The nonprofit fed people in central Nebraska after two floods in 2019. It also responded throughout central and western Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

He also provided 18,000 hot meals in four days after a derecho in central Iowa in August 2020.

The trip to Mayfield, 767 miles away, is the second-farthest ever taken by Hot Meals. The nonprofit also helped in Houston, 910 miles away, after floods a year ago because Cochran was in the region and responded to a request for help.