Kearney's Horizon Middle School's Antonio Guerrero selected for All-State Band
Kearney's Horizon Middle School's Antonio Guerrero selected for All-State Band

KEARNEY — Antonio Guerrero, a Horizon Middle School eighth grader, was selected to be a member of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 8th Grade All-State Band and Jazz Band, the most prestigious and selective middle school honor band in the state of Nebraska.

Guerrero, a clarinet player, was selected by recorded audition.

The NSBA All-State Committee selected 82 members and 23 alternates for each concert band and 19 members and 10 alternates for the jazz band. This group of 134 young musicians were selected from more than 400 auditions from 68 Nebraska schools.

Guerrero is the son of Juan and April Guerrero.

