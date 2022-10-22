Kearney's Homebase GlS website updates its imagery

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Homebase Geographic Information System website enables the public to search and view GIS information related to the city through a mapping interface that contains various layers, links, scans and other data sources.

“Amongst these valuable data sources is aerial imagery, and we are pleased to announce the recent addition of 2022 aerial photos to the Homebase GIS website, said Jon Reiter, GIS director for the city of Kearney.

Visitors to the site can expect to search for and find information related to the following:

— Subdivisions, easements and addresses.

— City utilities like water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer.

— Zoning.

— School district boundaries.

— Trash, recycling and yard waste pick-up days.

— Voting precinct information.

— Links to Buffalo County Assessor data (through selection panel on left-hand side).

The above detailed information can be toggled on and off through the “Layers” tab in the top right-hand corner. In addition, now site users will be able to view more recent aerial images since the city’s aerial vendor flew over the community in spring 2022 capturing new aerial photos.

The city of Kearney and Buffalo County partner to have updated aerial imagery provided every three years. These aerial images appear in the map as ortho images that underlay other GIS layers, but users also have the option to access the images in 3D by using the “Pictometry” tab in the map.

The city of Kearney encourages citizens to use the GIS database on the city website to access information about property or other areas of our community.

To access the Homebase map directly, visit http://kearneyne.map.beehere.net. It can also be accessed through the Maps/GIS link on the city’s website homepage.