 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Holiday Splendor craft show this Saturday
0 Comments
top story

Kearney's Holiday Splendor craft show this Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show, featuring more than 200 booths, will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 3807 Ave. N.

Vendors will sell toys, jewelry, clothing, purses, pictures, plaques, Christmas ornaments, placemats, small furniture and much more. A photographer will take pictures with Santa Claus in the background.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The free show is sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Since Avenue N is under construction, access to the fairgrounds is available from East 39th Street to the north, or via East 34th Street.

For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153 or kmartin@mcna.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veterans Day holiday Kearney refuse collection schedule
Local News

Veterans Day holiday Kearney refuse collection schedule

 The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that due to the upcoming Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, several changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill for the week of Nov. 8-13.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News