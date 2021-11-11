Kearney's Holiday Splendor craft show this Saturday

KEARNEY — Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show, featuring more than 200 booths, will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 3807 Ave. N.
Vendors will sell toys, jewelry, clothing, purses, pictures, plaques, Christmas ornaments, placemats, small furniture and much more. A photographer will take pictures with Santa Claus in the background.
The free show is sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Since Avenue N is under construction, access to the fairgrounds is available from East 39th Street to the north, or via East 34th Street.
For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153 or kmartin@mcna.net.