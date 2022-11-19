Kearney's Holiday Home Tour is back and better than ever on Dec. 3

KEARNEY — A plump, jolly life-sized Santa Claus welcomes guests into the parlor of the 134-year-old Victorian/East Lake-style home of Nick and Jessica Keizer.
Nearby is a 10-foot-tall Christmas tree festooned with vintage ornaments.
On the long, skinny dining room table, each place is set with a petite Santa Claus hat holding a knife, fork and spoon. On the home’s third floor, rumors say, the writing began for the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that established the income tax.
That and more can be seen on the Holiday Home Tour, which returns Dec. 3 after a two-year COVID-19 absence. Six area homeowners will invite the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see their displays of Christmas trees, Santa Clauses, angels, stockings, antique keepsakes and much more.
The tour is a fundraiser for the HelpCare Clinic, which provides free medical care to low-income people in Buffalo and Kearney counties. The event provides nearly one-fourth of the clinic’s annual operating costs, according to Lisa Guthrie, executive director of the clinic.
“We are excited to have the Holiday Home Tour in person this year,” Guthrie said.
Vintage collectibles
The Keizers are excited to be a part of it. They bought their 4,000-square-foot home five years ago, moving from a house of just 800 square feet. “When we moved in, we didn’t have enough furniture,” Jessica said.
The home has original wood floors and high ceilings and wood casings around the windows. The Keizers are still remodeling it, but they’ve removed wallpaper and painted the living room walls a deep plum shade.
They have vintage period collectibles gathered over the years. That life-size stuffed Santa Claus used to wave from the second-floor balcony of Jessica’s parents, Marc and Roberta Loescher, who live close by.
The Keizers’ 10-foot-tall Christmas tree is resplendent with vintage ornaments, too. “I pick these up anywhere — garage sales, second-hand shops,” she said. She has found other memorabilia simply “digging through a barn.”
Delightful antiques are spread like snowflakes throughout the first floor. Standing in a window sill are a cheery, vintage-era Mr. and Mrs. Claus. On a small child’s table is a plate waiting to be filled with cookies for Santa and a matching mug.
The long, narrow table in the dining room came from TruCafe, which the Loeschers owned until retiring a few years ago. Roberta Loescher created the decorative Santa hats at each place as well as the colorful decorated stockings hanging from the bannister in the entry.
A weathered deacon’s bench, also originally owned by the Loeschers, sits in the foyer with a seasonal pillow from the Rustic Patch. In the kitchen, tour-goers can see a Department 56 Christmas Village.
Jessica owns Evo Salon. Nick works at Patriot Equipment in Minden. They have two sons, Olie, 9, and Otto, 6.
“We’ve lived here five years, and we’re still upgrading and making it our own,” Jessica said.
“The Holiday Home Tour is a great opportunity to raise funds and spread information about the HelpCare Clinic,” she added.
From the old to the new
The tour will show off both old and new homes. The newest was built 18 months ago by Austin Gardine from Midwest Elite Builders for retirees Mary and David Riggs, who moved to Kearney from Denver in June 2021.
“We just wanted a bigger place,” Mary said. “In Denver, we had a little 900-square-foot bungalow by Washington Park with one bedroom.”
The Riggs’ traditional Christmas decorations include a 7.5-foot-tall Christmas tree, bows and greenery along with a vintage assortment of desktop Santa Clauses the couple has collected. One was made by hand from a chocolate mold.
The couple chose the lot and designed the home, working with architect Eric Holt, an industrial arts professor from 2013 to 2015 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who is now a residential home design/remodel consultant and business owner and a faculty member at the University of Denver.
This open-concept home is nearly twice as big as their Denver home, but “it’s not huge,” Mary said. It remains inviting and cozy with three bedrooms and three baths on the main floor.
Tour-goers will see a walk-in pantry and its barn-style door along with traditional casual and farmhouse furnishings. Large windows circle around the dining room table. The backsplash tile in the kitchen matches the tile around the fireplace in the living room. The staff at Midwest Elite, including Austin Gardine, Josh Griffith and Sarah Ledbetter, helped with wall colors, countertops, tile and flooring.
Relative newcomers to Kearney, the couple learned about the Holiday Home Tour from staff at Midwest Elite. “I’m excited about it,” Mary said. Floral decorations will be done by Divas at Kearney Floral with help from the Rustic Patch.
David, a Beatrice native, was raised in St. Edward, a small town in Boone County not far from Albion. He then moved to Denver, where he met Mary, a fourth-generation Denverite. After retiring, David wanted to return to Nebraska: “I wanted the wide open spaces, a smaller town with fewer constraints and no traffic,” he said.
Both are working part time — Mary at the Pumpkin Patch preschool and day care center at First United Methodist Church, and David in the Loper Spirit shop at UNK. Prior to retirement, Mary had an in-home day care. David worked on the corporate level of the printing and mailing industry.
Tour essentials
The Holiday Home Tour, held for more than 25 years, provides nearly one-fourth of the HelpCare Clinic’s annual operation costs, Guthrie said. In the past four years, it has brought in a total of $100,000.
That figure includes donations from the two drive-by tours in 2020 and 2021 when COVID was raging, but income from those tours was about one-quarter of what the in-person events bring in.
“We are excited to have the Holiday Home Tour in person this year,” Guthrie said. “We are able to meet the medical needs of our friends and neighbors who would have typically gone without medical care, because of donations.”
The clinic helped more than 1,000 patients in 2021 but expects to assist 1,500 patients by the end of this year, she added.
The Holiday Home Tour formerly benefitted a nonprofit known as Citizen Advocacy. It became a fundraiser for the HelpCare Clinic after the clinic opened in May 2015.