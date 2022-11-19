Kearney's Holiday Home Tour is back and better than ever on Dec. 3

What you'll see

Matt and Jamie Lewis

This 3,900-square-foot cottage-style home was built in 1932, with an addition in 1979. Special features include a dark room, a craft room, a home gym, a pool and pool house. It has original hardwood floors, a marble fireplace with a curved wood mantle and an original corner built-in in the living room. Christmas decorations are traditional.

Bill and Patti Calhoun

This contemporary home in the Hill Country style is a James Joseph Signature home. Built in 2019, it has 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Contemporary Christmas decorations are done in blue and silver, black, red, white and jewel tones, with a themed, unique tree in each bedroom, the office and the living room. The kitchen and dining room have small white trees sparkling with blue lights.

Scott and Sarah Gensler

This Victorian-style home was built around 1885 for Warren Pratt, a prominent Kearney attorney. This 2,800-square-foot home features high ceilings, original cast iron radiators still in use, tall baseboards and an original swinging door in the kitchen. Furnishings are a mix of transitional with a sprinkling of American and European antiques. The dining room will showcase a Christmas tree decorated with wooden ornaments from Germany and ceramic birds. Also on display will be items collected by the family on special trips.

Gene and Deb McElhinny

This bungalow-style, 6,000-square-foot home was built in 2021 by McElhinny Builders Inc. Along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it has a swim/spa room. There is a decorative ceiling in the master bedroom, a shiplap ceiling in the TV room and a feature wall in the dining room. The furnishings are traditional with some contemporary items.

Nick and Jessica Keizer

This Victorian/East Lake style home of 4,000 square feet was constructed in 1888 for Lyman H. Smith, a stock dealer. It features original woodwork, wood floors, stained glass and a formal dining room, all in a color scheme from the Victorian palette. Furnishings are eclectic/vintage. Guests will see vintage Christmas items collected over the years and a Department 56 Village in the kitchen.

David and Mary Riggs

This cozy shingle-style 1,751-square-foot home was built in 2021 by Austin Gardine from Midwest Elite Builders. It has a fireplace mantel, a unique kitchen backsplash and a walk-in pantry enclosed with a barn door.

Traditional Christmas decorations include Christmas plates and linens in the dining room as well as Christmas pillows, linens and a dress form decorated with a festive touch.