Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts

KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots.

The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres.

With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots, according to a memo to the council from Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen.

• Lot 1 (in the main part of the mall) is 4.224 acres and contains the JCPenney building and a portion of the mall’s parking lot.

• Lot 2 (the west area of the parking lot) is 12.404 acres and contains the rest of the mall property north of Dollar Tree and a majority of the parking lot.

• Lot 3 (the JCPenney area on the north end of the mall) encompasses the remaining 0.689 acres, which contains the remaining portion of the existing parking lot.

The lot widths and lot areas meet minimum requirements of the C-2 community commercial zoning district, Jensen said.

Existing services and access make the lots well suited for development.

Jensen said in her memo the layout for the land indicates a nonexclusive easement for roadways, walkways, ingress and egress, parking of motor vehicles and loading and unloading of commercial vehicles, which will remain to allow access to the newly platted and existing lots.

The lots are served by existing private water and sanitary sewer, and there is existing storm sewer and storm water detention provided for the site, which was approved and constructed when the lots were developed.

A sign and electrical easement will be dedicated with this plat to allow for the existing sign for the mall tenants to remain at its current location and meet site development regulations, Jensen said.

The Planning Commission on Sept. 16 approved the preliminary plat and recommended approval of the subdivision vacation and final plat by unanimous vote.

