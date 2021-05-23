Kearney's Heritage Fireworks show planned for June at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are planning the annual Heritage Fireworks Show at 10 p.m. June 5 at the popular park in southwest Kearney.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fireworks display is to kick off the summer, according to a city of Kearney press release.

The fireworks show will be choreographed to music and carried live on 91.1 FM, UNK radio station KLPR.

More information is available from Kearney Park and Recreation at 308-237-4644.