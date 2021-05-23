 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Heritage Fireworks show planned for June at Yanney Park
0 comments
top story

Kearney's Heritage Fireworks show planned for June at Yanney Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks-(1-of-8).jpg

Fireworks are shot off during Pleasanton's Fourth of July Bash June 23, 2018.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are planning the annual Heritage Fireworks Show at 10 p.m. June 5 at the popular park in southwest Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fireworks display is to kick off the summer, according to a city of Kearney press release.

The fireworks show will be choreographed to music and carried live on 91.1 FM, UNK radio station KLPR.

More information is available from Kearney Park and Recreation at 308-237-4644.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News