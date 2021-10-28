Kearney's Heartland Surgery Center to include new operating, recovery rooms

KEARNEY — Heartland Surgery Center will be breaking ground on an 8,800-square-foot addition, allowing for increased space, services and resources.

The move to expand came from current observations of the center by the Heartland Surgery Center administration.

The administrator said in a press release Tuesday the expansion will help accommodate more patients and provide a greater ease of accessibility.

“This really is something that will improve the overall experience of our patients,” Tracy Hoeft-Hoffman said. “I’m excited to get the project started.”

The addition will include four 23-hour stay rooms, two operating rooms, three recovery rooms, a larger sterile processing area and additional waiting room space. Currently, Heartland Surgery Center specializes in outpatient surgery that does not require an overnight stay, however, once the addition is completed, 23-hour rooms will be available to serve patients requiring a longer recovery period.

The project is set to be completed in approximately 12 months.

Heartland Surgery Center’s groundbreaking will be Nov. 4 on the site of its addition at 3515 30th Ave. in northwest Kearney.

Heartland Surgery Center currently offers a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, preoperative care area, recovery rooms and two procedure rooms. Opened in 2001, Heartland Surgery Center provides a professional staff and the latest technology, including a Mako Robot, for local surgeons to perform a multitude of surgical procedures.