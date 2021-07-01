 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney's Harmon, Centennial pools announce July 4th hours
0 Comments
top story

Kearney's Harmon, Centennial pools announce July 4th hours

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Harmon and Centennial swim pools will be open 1-7 p.m. July 3-4.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harmon Pool is located at 3207 Seventh Ave., while Centennial Pool is at 711 W. 11th St. 

Harmon Pool traditionally opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and closes for the season on the Sunday before Labor Day weekend. Centennial Pool opens on the Tuesday after Memorial Day and closes on the Saturday before school begins.

People with questions can contact Harmon Pool at 308-236-5158, Centennial Pool at 308-234-4388 or the Kearney Park and Recreation office at 308-237-4644.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nepal farmers jump into muddy fields to celebrate rice festival

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News