Kearney's Harmon, Centennial pools announce July 4th hours

KEARNEY — Harmon and Centennial swim pools will be open 1-7 p.m. July 3-4.
Harmon Pool is located at 3207 Seventh Ave., while Centennial Pool is at 711 W. 11th St.
Harmon Pool traditionally opens on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and closes for the season on the Sunday before Labor Day weekend. Centennial Pool opens on the Tuesday after Memorial Day and closes on the Saturday before school begins.
People with questions can contact Harmon Pool at 308-236-5158, Centennial Pool at 308-234-4388 or the Kearney Park and Recreation office at 308-237-4644.
