Kearney's Habitat receives $10k donation as they celebrate 30 years

KEARNEY — The Kearney chapter of Habitat for Humanity is building another three sturdy, affordable homes for deserving families this summer.

Helping the organization build so many homes during the past 30 years are the homeowners themselves and donors.

Before their home is built, owners make a sizable down payment in sweat equity, and then as the years pass they repay much of the cost for their home.

Also, donors give Habitat and its clients a boost.

Recently, First National Bank delivered its annual donation.

Each year, the Kearney branch of FNBO chips in $10,000 to aid the Habitat cause.

“We appreciate your commitment to our community,” FNBO branch manager Kirsti Shack told Habitat volunteers and leaders before presenting a check worth $10,000.

Paul Bartlett, president of the Kearney Habitat group, said FNBO’s generosity makes a significant difference in Habitat’s ability to fulfill its mission of building simple, affordable homes.

“That $10,000 will buy trusses for three homes and sheeting for one house,” Bartlett said.

He said gifts like FNBO’s put roofs over people’s heads in the Kearney area, and because the Kearney group contributes 10% to its parent, Habitat International, the donations help provide decent affordable homes to families around the globe.

That’s what the power of tithing can do, Bartlett said. “Giving that 10% tithe has added up to $500,000, or the equivalent of 150 to 160 homes.”

Luvianne Racine has been waiting for her opportunity to build her own Habitat home, and this summer she’s getting her chance.

Lu’s three family members will live with her in one of the new homes that will be built in the Marlatt Addition in southeast Kearney.

Before Habitat builds a home for her, Lu will need to qualify financially, and she’ll also chip in 400 hours of sweat equity. Contributing their own labor helps cement the bond between Habitat homeowners and their homes. It’s one of the reasons there are so few defaults on Habitat mortgages.

Bartlett said the Kearney Habitat chapter currently is accepting applications for the 2023 build season. For more information, interested individuals can contact Habitat at 308-234-6030 or visit the web site at habitat.kearney.net.

If all goes as planned, Lu and her family will move into their Habitat home before Chistmas.

“It means a lot because I’ve tried many times to buy a house, but until Habitat, every time I tried to buy a house something didn’t work our,” Lu said.