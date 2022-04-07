Kearney's Habitat for Humanity to kick off it's 30th building season Saturday

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity will kick off its 30th building season Saturday.

Habitat will begin construction on houses for three families in the Marlatt Addition, off Avenue N and 17th Street. These are the 92nd, 93rd and 94th homes built since Habitat began here in 1992.

In case of bad weather, work Saturday may begin in the Habitat warehouse instead of the build sites.

Houses will be built for the following families:

- Amanda Sedam and her 10-year-old son

- Lindsay (Elle) Zimniak and her 8-year-old daughter

- Luvianne Racine, a single woman supporting her four nephews

Once building begins, each soon-to-be-homeowner must put in 400 hours of work on construction of their homes, with 250 of their own hours and 150 hours donated by friends and family. Each family will also have a “nurture partner” as a mentor throughout the building process.

The houses — Habitat does not use the word “home” until a structure is finished and dedicated — are expected to be complete and dedicated in December.

Volunteers age 16 and up are welcome on Saturdays, and Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from now through November, except for holiday weekends. Volunteers can simply show up. No registration is needed.

Work begins at 8 a.m., with a break for rolls and devotions at 9:30 a.m. On Saturdays, a free lunch is served at noon. Work usually continues for several hours after lunch, depending on the weather and what work needs to get done.

“Regarding COVID, we’re pretty much back to pre-COVID operating standards. We are not requiring proof of vaccinations or masks, but volunteers are welcome to wear a mask while working,” Paul Bartlett, president of the Habitat board, said. Habitat has a hand-washing station on the build site.

Groups planning to volunteer are asked to call Volunteer Coordinator Cindy Hayes at 308-627-6172, or e-mail her at cindyhayes83@gmail.com so the building committee can plan accordingly.

For more information, visit habitat.kearney.net